Sigh: Intel delays Arc A-Series GPUs for laptops, don't be surprised

For Intel, 'Available Starting Now' doesn't mean that... Arc Mobile GPU was meant to be out, but it's not yet... what's up, Intel?

Intel launched its Arc GPUs for laptops last week, but it's not like anyone would notice... because while Intel says that the Arc A350 and 370M-powered laptops are "available starting now" they're still not out yet.... and now... delayed.

The Arc journey was meant to begin with the entry-level Arc 3 series GPUs which were meant to be available instantly, but laptops with the Intel Arc A350 and A370M GPUs don't exist in our dimension. The story gets worse as the official Intel Support account has said that Intel Arc-powered laptops will be available by the end of Q2 2022.

It's a mess... the launch is a mess. Mixed signals, nothing is clear. Intel could make it clear. Pat Gelsinger has his own damn game FFS, yet the marketing and launch of Intel's most important product family of 2022 is in shambles. Sigh.

Where are all the Arc laptops, Intel? We should've had the Acer Swift X laptop powered with an Intel Arc GPU by now, the shipment date has been pushed back from May 25 to June 13... sigh.

