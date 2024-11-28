All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Video Cards & GPUs

Intel plans to release more desktop GPUs after the first Arc Battlemage card debuts in December

The first desktop Battlemage GPU product, the Intel Arc B580, is around the corner and it looks like Intel still has plans for more Arc GPU generations.

Senior Editor
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Intel is expected to release its Arc B580 Battlemage GPU around December 12, priced at approximately $250, making it a budget-friendly option compared to competitors. Despite rumors, Intel plans to continue developing desktop GPUs, with future Arc Celestial and Arc Druid models. The focus is shifting towards budget desktop GPUs.

Rumors suggest Intel will release its first desktop Battlemage GPU product, the Intel Arc B580, around December 12. We've already seen retail leaks of models online from Intel's partners at ASRock, with new reporting via Videocardz seemingly confirming a reference 'Limited Edition' model of the GPU coming from Team Blue in a couple of weeks.

Intel plans to release more desktop GPUs after the first Arc Battlemage card debuts in December 02
2

However, based on the specs and naming, it does look like Intel's second-gen Arc desktop GPU line-up is launching with its entry-level or budget variant first. That's another thing; we also know from the retail listings that the B580 is priced at around $250, making it cheaper than the GeForce RTX 4060 and Radeon RX 7600. Throw in 12GB of VRAM, and it could be a budget winner.

As for those rumors that Battlemage would be Intel's last hurrah in the desktop GPU space, that doesn't look like it's the case. According to @jaykihn0 on X (via NotebookCheck), Intel is developing desktop Arc Celestial GPUs for release in 2025 or 2026, which will be followed up with Arc Druid.

What looks to be happening is that Intel is no longer planning to launch discrete GPUs for laptops; instead, current and future Arc or Xe architectures will target the integrated GPU or APU market, with the full potential of Arc's gaming performance to be unleashed in the desktop sector. However, if the Intel Arc B580 is any indication, it does look like Intel's desktop GPU priorities have shifted to the budget or entry-level $200-$300 pricing bracket.

This is good news because neither AMD nor NVIDIA have shifted their entry-level products to the $300 or so range, with RTX 4060 and RX 7600. Of course, the performance and overall value of the Intel Arc B580 GPU are still up in the air, so hopefully, we will learn something official soon.

NEWS SOURCE:notebookcheck.net

Senior Editor

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

