Intel plans to release more desktop GPUs after the first Arc Battlemage card debuts in December

The first desktop Battlemage GPU product, the Intel Arc B580, is around the corner and it looks like Intel still has plans for more Arc GPU generations.

Rumors suggest Intel will release its first desktop Battlemage GPU product, the Intel Arc B580, around December 12. We've already seen retail leaks of models online from Intel's partners at ASRock, with new reporting via Videocardz seemingly confirming a reference 'Limited Edition' model of the GPU coming from Team Blue in a couple of weeks.

However, based on the specs and naming, it does look like Intel's second-gen Arc desktop GPU line-up is launching with its entry-level or budget variant first. That's another thing; we also know from the retail listings that the B580 is priced at around $250, making it cheaper than the GeForce RTX 4060 and Radeon RX 7600. Throw in 12GB of VRAM, and it could be a budget winner.

As for those rumors that Battlemage would be Intel's last hurrah in the desktop GPU space, that doesn't look like it's the case. According to @jaykihn0 on X (via NotebookCheck), Intel is developing desktop Arc Celestial GPUs for release in 2025 or 2026, which will be followed up with Arc Druid.

What looks to be happening is that Intel is no longer planning to launch discrete GPUs for laptops; instead, current and future Arc or Xe architectures will target the integrated GPU or APU market, with the full potential of Arc's gaming performance to be unleashed in the desktop sector. However, if the Intel Arc B580 is any indication, it does look like Intel's desktop GPU priorities have shifted to the budget or entry-level $200-$300 pricing bracket.

This is good news because neither AMD nor NVIDIA have shifted their entry-level products to the $300 or so range, with RTX 4060 and RX 7600. Of course, the performance and overall value of the Intel Arc B580 GPU are still up in the air, so hopefully, we will learn something official soon.