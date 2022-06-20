All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
The first custom Intel Arc A380 desktop GPU listed in China for $595

GUNNIR's new custom Arc A380 Photon graphics card listed in China, costs $599, with some updated 6GB GDDR6 memory to boot.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jun 20 2022 9:21 PM CDT
The first custom Intel Arc A380 desktop GPU has launched... well, in China at least... with GUNNIR's new Arc A380 Photon listed for $599.

GUNNIR's new custom Arc A380 Photon GPU is listed for 3999 RMB (around $595) on the official JD webstore, but it's unavailable because it's sold out (obviously). JD is waiting for its shipment, with all of the new Intel Arc A380 graphics cards shipping with slower GDDR6.

Intel updated its own Arc A380 website, detailing the 6GB of GDDR6 memory at 15.5Gbps bandwidth -- down from 16Gbps -- reducing the memory bandwidth down to 186GB/sec, down from 192GB/sec. Intel has also confirmed that its Arc A380 desktop GPUs launching in June are limited to pre-built PCs only, so the Chinese JD.com website is the only place allowed to sell the Arc A380 GPUs in China.

Intel explains its Arc A380 desktop GPU warranty: "For the inital launch in China for June 2022, customers can get a pre-built system with Arc exclusively through JD.com, who has a warranty page".

NEWS SOURCES:intel.com, item.jd.com, videocardz.com

