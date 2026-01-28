Forza Horizon 6 might be cloud-only on the ROG Xbox Ally X, according to the specs

TL;DR: Forza Horizon 6, releasing May 19, 2026, on PC and Xbox Series, features Japan's detailed open-world racing. Minimum PC specs include modest GPUs like GeForce GTX 1650 and Intel Arc B390 iGPU, raising questions about native support for the ROG Xbox Ally X handheld, possibly limiting it to cloud play.

As part of its big reveal during the recent Xbox Developer Direct presentation, we got a firm release date of May 19, 2026, for the PC and Xbox Series versions of the highly anticipated Forza Horizon 6. Alongside being the biggest entry in the series to date, it shifts all of its open-world racing action to Japan, presenting the country's large cities, mountainous regions, and forests in stunning detail.

Already available to pre-order, developer Playground Games and publisher Xbox Game Studios have posted the 'Minimum' PC System Requirements for the game. Although we're unsure what in-game settings and frame rate this targets, the desktop GPU requirements are fairly modest - you'll need at least a GeForce GTX 1650, Radeon RX 6500 XT, or Intel Arc A380.

However, in a surprising move, the system requirements also list the Intel Arc B390, the integrated GPU (iGPU) found in Intel's new Panther Lake processors, as part of the 'Minimum' requirement.

Found in mobile chips like the Intel Core Ultra X9 388H, Core Ultra X7 368H, and Core Ultra X7 358H, the Intel Arc B390 is a reasonably powerful iGPU by all accounts. And that's what makes its inclusion in the system requirements surprising; there's no mention of the Radeon 890M integrated GPU found in the premium ROG Xbox Ally X handheld.

According to early benchmark results for the Intel Arc B390, performance is significantly faster than the Radeon 890M, up to 80% in some games. Now, with the recent release of the ROG Xbox Ally X, you'd expect that a first-party game like Forza Horizon 6 would be optimized for the handheld and run natively.

On the plus side, the official site does mention support for the "Xbox ROG Ally and Ally X and other PC handheld devices," so we'll have to wait and see. Native support for the baseline Xbox ROG Ally, which is powered by a GPU similar to what's in the Steam Deck, would be great to see. However, listing an integrated GPU like the Intel Arc B390, which is around 50% faster than Radeon 890M, implies that Forza Horizon 6 might not run on the ROG Xbox Ally X; it might be cloud-only.