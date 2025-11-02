Intel's killed-off BMG-X3/X4 GPUs: 3D stacked die, up to 40 GPU cores, 512MB Adamantine cache

TL;DR: Intel's cancelled Battlemage GPUs featured innovative 3D-stacked Adamantine cache, promising enhanced performance similar to AMD's Infinity Cache. Despite ambitious designs with up to 40 Xe2 GPU cores and wide memory buses, these projects were scrapped. Intel now focuses on the Arc B770 GPU without Adamantine cache, missing a competitive APU launch.

Intel had some big plans for its Battlemage GPUs, but the company has been struggling to get anything worthwhile into the market, but its cancelled GPU projects did have some promise at least.

In its original Battlemage lineup, Intel was looking more ambitious through some new leaks from @Bionic_Squash on X, where we're being told that the Intel BMG-X3 (G10) and BMG-X4 featured a 3D stacked die with 28 and 40 Xe2 GPU cores, respectively. The leaker teases that the X3 variant featured a 192-bit GDDR6 memory bus, and more excitedly: 512MB of Adamantine cache.

Intel's using 512MB of Adamantine cache would've increased performance just like AMD's Infinity Cache, and would've been 3D-stacked onto the base tile, a complex design that most likely didn't help in its path to cancellation. The leaker said that all Adamantine Cache products were scrapped, which included BMG-X3, BMG-X4, and Arrow Lake Halo (which was rumored a while ago) and would've been Intel's response to AMD's powerful Strix Halo APU.

Now we are waiting for the Intel Arc B770 graphics card -- or the BMG-G31 GPU -- which should feature up to 32 Xe2 GPU cores, 16GB of GDDR6 memory on a 256-bit memory bus, but it'll lack the exciting Adamantine cache. Given that Intel isn't just a GPU company, and they're struggling on their CPU side, it would've been nice to have seen a kick-ass APU released.

Intel could've surprised with a huge 40-48 Xe2 GPU cores, 16 CPU cores (just like Strix Halo), a wider 256-bit or even 384-bit memory bus, and (for starters) 512MB of Adamantine cache. Intel wouldn't need to directly compete with NVIDIA and AMD -- which are in far more powerful positions in the graphics card market -- but rather offer some wicked-fast and well-equipped APUs.