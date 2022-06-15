All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GUNNIR Arc A380 Photon: the world's first custom Arc desktop GPU

GUNNIR's new Arc A380 Photon GPU might be the world's first Intel Arc desktop GPU, but it won't be the last: teases A770 + A780.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Jun 15 2022 7:07 PM CDT
GUNNIR has just unveiled the world's first custom Intel Arc A380 graphics card, with the introduction of the new GUNNIR Arc A380 Photon 6G OC graphics card. Check it out in all its custom Arc glory:

The new GUNNIR Arc A380 Photon graphics card features a tight dual-slot design, a single 8-pin power connector, and 6GB of GDDR6 @ 15.5Gbps (slower than the reference 16Gbps GDDR6). There's an aluminum block as a heat sink, keeping the Intel ACM-G11 GPU cool.

Intel's new Arc A380 desktop GPU has a 2000MHz base GPU clock and 75W TBP, with the custom offering from GUNNIR in the new Arc A380 Photon 6G OC rolling out with a maximum GPU clock of 2450MHz and higher 92W TBP. We don't know how the base + maximum GPU clocks work just yet, but with the "OC" branding on the card it'll be interesting to see what sub 100W can do.

GUNNIR's new custom Arc A380 Photon graphics card has the usual display connectivity: 3 x DisplayPort and 1 x HDMI 2.0 connector... note the lack of HDMI 2.1 connectivity here. It's a lower-end card, but lower-end cards get used in HTPC systems all the time... you wouldn't want to buy this and hook it into your new 4K 120Hz-capable HDMI 2.1-based TV.

The company is already getting ahead of itself as well, teasing "future flagship" graphics cards and that we should "stay tuned". Yes, yes we shall, GUNNIR.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

