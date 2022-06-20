Intel changes Arc A380 memory specs: down from 16Gbps to 15.5Gbps
Intel's just-released Arc A380 desktop GPU gets GDDR6 bandwidth reduction: 6GB GDDR6 @ 15.5Gbps down from 16Gbps bandwidth.
Intel's new Arc A380 desktop GPU has finally launched, at least in China, with its 6GB of GDDR6 memory being reduced in bandwidth silently.
GUNNIR launched its new custom Arc A380 Photon OC 6G graphics card last week with its 6GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 15.5Gbps, down from 16Gbps. The 6GB of GDDR6 memory is on a 96-bit memory bus, with the 15.5Gbps bandwidth packing 186GB/sec bandwidth -- down from the 192GB/sec on the 16Gbps GDDR6.
The official Intel website and its Arc A380 GPU listing have 6GB of GDDR6 at 15.5Gbps bandwidth, with the company also clarifying some of the issues with what was happening with HDMI 2.1 on its Arc A380 graphics cards. Intel Arc A380 officially supports HDMI 2.1 but it is up to AIB partners to add it, partners... please use HDMI 2.1 and not HDMI 2.0 on ALL of your Arc GPUs.
