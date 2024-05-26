AMD's next-gen Strix Point APU renamed again: Ryzen AI 300 series to fight Intel Core Ultra 200

AMD's next-generation Zen 5 CPU architecture will be launched at Computex 2024 next week, with name changes all over the place... now we've got the Ryzen AI 300 series.

AMD Ryzen AI 300 series rumors (source: Bilibili)

Why the Ryzen AI 300 series? Intel's next-generation Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake" CPUs will be launching, so AMD can't have the previously rumored Ryzen AI 100 series names, with Chinese leaker Golden Pig Upgrade giving us the update on what he's hearing regarding AMD's next-gen desktop-focused Zen 5 processors.

Golden Pig Upgrade explains: "Strix Point was renamed again: Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, Ryzen AI 9 365, those who are familiar with DIY must be familiar with this practice. After all, the Core Ultra 200 series will be released soon. If AMD starts from 100 again, it will suffer a numerical loss, so they will start directly from the 300 series. If you want to make up for it, you can also say this is the third generation with NPU".

AMD has its current-gen Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 series, with most people thinking the company would use the Ryzen 8000 series naming... then it became the Ryzen 9000 series, then the Ryzen AI 100 series, and now it looks like we're landing on the Ryzen AI 300 series. This makes sense for AMD, and Golden Pig Upgrade is right: AMD doesn't want to have a series of CPUs that are behind (100 series to 200 series, so we're going to see 300 series against 200 series).

None of this is final, and we're only going to know the truth at Computex 2024... just a week to go, folks!