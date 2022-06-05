Intel 14th Gen Core 'Meteor Lake' rumor: new LGA 2551 socket teased
Intel's next-next-gen 14th Gen Core 'Meteor Lake' CPU: new LGA 2551 socket, new motherboards, will drop at the end of 2023.
Intel's next family of CPUs that drops later this year is the new 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs, but after that we have the 14th Gen Core "Meteor Lake" CPUs that reportedly come on a new socket.
The new Intel 14th Gen Core "Meteor Lake" CPUs will reportedly have a new LGA 2551 socket, measuring in at 38mm x 46mm with the new socket being "only slightly bigger in actual footprint compared to Alder Lake's LGA 1700" says leaker Tom @ Moore's Law is Dead.
Intel's new LGA 2551 socket wouldn't be much bigger than LGA 1700, but it craps all over the LGA 1700 socket in terms of pin count: 50% more pins. MLID also posted a real photo of an alleged LGA 2551 processor, so we can see those 2551 pins in all their glory.
Intel's upcoming 14th Gen Core "Meteor Lake" CPUs will be using a brand new tile architecture design, with the company making the new CPUs on their "Intel 4" process node. We can expect a 20% performance improvement in performance-per-watt through EUV technology.
There are 3 main tiles on Intel's next-gen Meteor Lake CPUs: the I/O Tile, the SoC Tile, and the Compute Tile. Intel's Compute Tile on the 14th Gen Core CPUs will pack both the CPU + GPU Tile, with the CPU Tile using the new hybrid core design -- pushing higher performance at lower power numbers, while the GPU Tile is truly something else -- exciting times.
