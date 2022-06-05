All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel 14th Gen Core 'Meteor Lake' rumor: new LGA 2551 socket teased

Intel's next-next-gen 14th Gen Core 'Meteor Lake' CPU: new LGA 2551 socket, new motherboards, will drop at the end of 2023.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Jun 5 2022 9:43 PM CDT
Intel's next family of CPUs that drops later this year is the new 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs, but after that we have the 14th Gen Core "Meteor Lake" CPUs that reportedly come on a new socket.

Intel 14th Gen Core 'Meteor Lake' rumor: new LGA 2551 socket teased 04 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

The new Intel 14th Gen Core "Meteor Lake" CPUs will reportedly have a new LGA 2551 socket, measuring in at 38mm x 46mm with the new socket being "only slightly bigger in actual footprint compared to Alder Lake's LGA 1700" says leaker Tom @ Moore's Law is Dead.

Intel's new LGA 2551 socket wouldn't be much bigger than LGA 1700, but it craps all over the LGA 1700 socket in terms of pin count: 50% more pins. MLID also posted a real photo of an alleged LGA 2551 processor, so we can see those 2551 pins in all their glory.

Intel 14th Gen Core 'Meteor Lake' rumor: new LGA 2551 socket teased 05 | TweakTown.com

Intel's upcoming 14th Gen Core "Meteor Lake" CPUs will be using a brand new tile architecture design, with the company making the new CPUs on their "Intel 4" process node. We can expect a 20% performance improvement in performance-per-watt through EUV technology.

Intel 14th Gen Core 'Meteor Lake' rumor: new LGA 2551 socket teased 08 | TweakTown.com

There are 3 main tiles on Intel's next-gen Meteor Lake CPUs: the I/O Tile, the SoC Tile, and the Compute Tile. Intel's Compute Tile on the 14th Gen Core CPUs will pack both the CPU + GPU Tile, with the CPU Tile using the new hybrid core design -- pushing higher performance at lower power numbers, while the GPU Tile is truly something else -- exciting times.

NEWS SOURCES:youtu.be, videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

