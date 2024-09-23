Intel Arrow Lake-S Refresh reportedly canceled: Nova Lake will now succeed Arrow Lake

Intel's upcoming Arrow Lake Refresh has reportedly been nixed: Arrow Lake-S will not be happening, Nova Lake now replaces Arrow Lake in 2025.

Intel Arrow Lake-S Refresh reportedly canceled: Nova Lake will now succeed Arrow Lake
Published
1 minute & 25 seconds read time

Intel has reportedly nixed its upcoming Arrow Lake-S Refresh, where rumor has it that Nova Lake will now succeed the upcoming Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake-S" desktop CPUs.

In a new post on Chiphell and X, leaker "Panzerlied" said that the Arrow Lake Refresh has been "canceled" adding that Arrow Lake-S will "battle for two years". Intel appears confident that its upcoming Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake-S" processors that it will push out its next-gen CPU launch until Nova Lake.

Arrow Lake-S Refresh would've been compatible with the new LGA 1851 socket, but we can expect Nova Lake to slot right into the new LGA 1851 socket, but things could change (I doubt it, changing sockets from LGA 1700 to LGA 1851 and then again in two years would look HORRIBLE against AM5 and its many years of life so far, and into the future).

AMD has its new Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 series "Granite Ridge" CPUs on the market now, with promised Ryzen 9000X3D series CPUs with next-gen 3D V-Cache expected to launch in early 2025. Intel will have Arrow Lake-S on the market when AMD responds with Ryzen 9000X3D processors, so without Arrow Lake-S Refresh, we'll be waiting until Nova Lake for when Intel will have a response to Ryzen 9000X3D in 2025.

However, AMD is expected to unleash its next-generation Zen 6 architecture in 2026, which will fight directly against Nova Lake.

  • 2021: Alder Lake (mobile + desktop)
  • 2022: Raptor Lake (mobile + desktop)
  • 2023: Meteor Lake (mobile)
  • 2023: Raptor Lake Refresh (mobile + desktop)
  • 2024: Lunar Lake (premium mobile)
  • 2024: Arrow Lake (mobile + desktop)
  • 2025: Panther Lake (premium mobile)
  • 2025: Arrow Lake Refresh (mobile, but desktop canceled)
  • 2026: Nova Lake (mobile + desktop)
Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9-14900KS

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$625.03
$629.99$610.00$632.34
Buy
$629.99
-$630.16$632.34
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/23/2024 at 6:56 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Tags