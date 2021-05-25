Intel's next-gen 14th Gen Core 'Meteor Lake' compute tile taped in

All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel's next-next-gen 14th Gen Core 'Meteor Lake' compute die taped in, new 7nm CPUs will arrive after 13th Gen Core 'Raptor Lake'

@anthony256
Published Tue, May 25 2021 9:34 PM CDT
Intel has just confirmed that its next-next-gen 14th Gen Core "Meteor Lake" compute tile has taped in, meaning that the design is finalized and can be completed to tape out the whole chip.

Intel confirmed the news with Executive Vice President & GM of Intel's Client Computing Group, Gregory M Bryant, tweeting out that it was a "Great way to start the week! We are taping in our 7nm Meteor Lake compute tile right now. A well-deserved celebration by the team on this milestone".

The new Meteor Lake architecture should be powering Intel's next-next-gen 14th Gen Core CPUs which are expected in 2023, they will be following up the next-gen 12th Gen "Alder Lake" CPUs coming in 2022 with DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 support and the 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs after that.

Intel will be making its new Meteor Lake CPUs on its new 7nm Enhanced SuperFin technology, with Meteor Lake rumored to pack a hybrid of the Redwood Cove cores and "Next Mont" architectures. Meteor Lake will represent the 4th product series using a hybrid of high-performance and high-efficiency cores.

We should see Intel using the LGA1700 socket for the last time, which will be debuting later this year with 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" processors and the new 600-series chipset from Intel.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

