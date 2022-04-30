All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel CEO: 14th Gen Core 'Meteor Lake' powered on, launches in 2023

Intel 4 Meteor Lake has 'successfully booted Windows, Chrome, and Linux' says CEO Pat Gelsinger, 14th Gen Core 'Meteor Lake' CPU.

Published Sat, Apr 30 2022 1:29 AM CDT
Intel's next-gen 14th Gen Core "Meteor Lake" CPU has been turned on, and successfully booted into operating systems and a web browser.

The news of Meteor Lake hitting this milestone comes from Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, who said: "Intel 4 Meteor Lake has now successfully booted Windows, Chrome, and Linux. The speed at which the team was able to achieve this milestone is a significant sign of the health of both Meteor Lake and our Intel 4 process technology".

We won't see the new 14th Gen Core "Meteor Lake" CPUs launching this year, but rather Intel will be unleashing the new Meteor Lake chips in 2023. Later this year we'll see the release of Intel's next-gen 13th Gen Core "Rocket Lake" CPUs with the new flagship Core i9-13900K processor. Meteor Lake on the other hand, will be using a tiled chip design based on the Intel 4 process architecture for the compute tile.

Meteor Lake will pack up to double the graphics Execution Units of Alder Lake/Raptor Lake CPUs (96 versus 192) meaning we can expect some major GPU performance improvements with 14th Gen Core "Meteor Lake" CPUs in 2023. As for the power consumption, we're looking at 5W through to 125W depending on the core count -- which will be between low-end laptops, through to high-end desktop CPUs -- and we all can't wait.

Back in November 2021, I reported that Intel had been trial-producing computing chips for Meteor Lake at its Fab 42 facility, located in Arizona, USA. The final processors will be jointly-built with the assistance of TSMC, with Intel making the CPU tile on its in-house Intel 4 process, the GPU tile and SoC-LP tile are being made by TSMC on 3nm.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

