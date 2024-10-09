Intel 14th Gen Core CPUs get huge 'discount bomb': 14900KF for $417, 14600KF for $204

Before its next-gen Arrow Lake CPUs launch, Newegg kicks off a 'discount bomb' on 14th Gen Core CPUs: 14900KF for $417, 14700KF for $327, 14600KF for $204.

Intel is about to launch its next-gen Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake" CPUs, and now we're getting discount bombed with 14th Gen Core CPUs on the cheap... like, really cheap... check it out:

Amazon and Newegg both have discounts on Intel's fleet of current-gen 14th Gen Core CPUs, with the likes of the flagship Core i9-14900K dropping from its MSRP of $599 down to $445, and the mid-range champ in the Core i5-14600KF dropping from its $304 MSRP to just $204.99 right now. Damn good stuff to see ahead of Arrow Lake.

Newegg is enjoying its "discount bombs" with the 14th Gen Core "Raptor Lake Refresh" CPUs in both K and KF variants of the Core i5, Core i7, and Core i9 processor offerings. There are regular discounts that are amplified -- or discount bombed -- even further.

Intel has its Core i5-14600KF processor for $204.99 which is a fantastic deal, especially if you couple it with a mid-range motherboard and 32GB of RAM. The entire fleet of 14th Gen Core CPUs are on the LGA 1700 socket, with the new Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake" CPUs arriving on a new LGA 1851 socket (and they're going DDR5 only, where 14th Gen Core "Raptor Lake Refresh" CPUs can be used on motherboards with either DDR4 or DDR5).

