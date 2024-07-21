Intel 14th Gen Core CPUs without E-Cores: 125W Core i9-14901KE has 8 P-Cores, 16 threads

Intel has quietly introduced its new 14th Gen Core CPUs with only P-Cores, no E-Cores included: new Core i9, Core i7, Core i5 models on offer.

Published
1 minute & 37 seconds read time

Intel has very quietly just introduced new LGA1700 socket processors in its growing 14th Gen Core "Raptor Lake Refresh" range of CPUs, featuring only Performance Cores (P-Cores) without Efficient Cores (E-Cores).

Intel 14th Gen Core CPUs without E-Cores: 125W Core i9-14901KE has 8 P-Cores, 16 threads 77
Open Gallery 2

The company says its new 14th Gen Core CPUs are for embedded systems and not intended for consumer use, but there's no reason at all that gamers couldn't buy one of these new CPUs. The new flagship Core i9-14901KE processors feature 8 P-Cores and no E-Cores at all, which is the trend with all of these new CPUs... they only feature P-Cores with no E-Cores at all.

Intel's new Core i9-14901KE processor features a higher base clock than the consumer CPU by over 600MHz, up to 3.8GHz, but a lower boost clock of 5.8GHz versus 6.0GHz. Intel has no F-variants of its new 14th Gen Core CPUs, so there are no integrated graphics, while the T-models of these new CPUs are 45W variants versus the 35W spec found in the consumer models.

The new Core i9-14901KE, Core i9-14901E, and Core i7-14701E processors are all 8 cores and 16 threads (8 P-Cores, 0 E-Cores) with maximum boost CPU clocks of 5.8GHz, 5.6GHz, and 5.4GHz, respectively. The Core i5-14501E, Core i5-14401E, and Core i5-14401EF processors all feature 6 cores and 12 threads (6 P-Cores and 0 E-Cores) with CPU clocks of up to 5.2GHz, 4.7GHz, and 4.7GHz, respectively.

  • Core i9-14901KE
  • Core i9-14901E
  • Core i9-14901TE
  • Core i7-14701E
  • Core i7-14701TE
  • Core i5-14501E
  • Core i5-14501TE
  • Core i5-14401E
  • Core i5-14401TE

Buy at Amazon

Intel® Core™ i9-14900KS Desktop Processor 24 cores (8 P-cores + 16 E-cores) (Intel® Core™ i9-14900KS)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$647.33
$647.95$647.96$647.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$729.99
$729.99$729.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/21/2024 at 6:21 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags