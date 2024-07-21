Intel 14th Gen Core CPUs without E-Cores: 125W Core i9-14901KE has 8 P-Cores, 16 threads

Intel has quietly introduced its new 14th Gen Core CPUs with only P-Cores, no E-Cores included: new Core i9, Core i7, Core i5 models on offer.

Intel has very quietly just introduced new LGA1700 socket processors in its growing 14th Gen Core "Raptor Lake Refresh" range of CPUs, featuring only Performance Cores (P-Cores) without Efficient Cores (E-Cores).

The company says its new 14th Gen Core CPUs are for embedded systems and not intended for consumer use, but there's no reason at all that gamers couldn't buy one of these new CPUs. The new flagship Core i9-14901KE processors feature 8 P-Cores and no E-Cores at all, which is the trend with all of these new CPUs... they only feature P-Cores with no E-Cores at all.

Intel's new Core i9-14901KE processor features a higher base clock than the consumer CPU by over 600MHz, up to 3.8GHz, but a lower boost clock of 5.8GHz versus 6.0GHz. Intel has no F-variants of its new 14th Gen Core CPUs, so there are no integrated graphics, while the T-models of these new CPUs are 45W variants versus the 35W spec found in the consumer models.

The new Core i9-14901KE, Core i9-14901E, and Core i7-14701E processors are all 8 cores and 16 threads (8 P-Cores, 0 E-Cores) with maximum boost CPU clocks of 5.8GHz, 5.6GHz, and 5.4GHz, respectively. The Core i5-14501E, Core i5-14401E, and Core i5-14401EF processors all feature 6 cores and 12 threads (6 P-Cores and 0 E-Cores) with CPU clocks of up to 5.2GHz, 4.7GHz, and 4.7GHz, respectively.