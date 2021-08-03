Intel next-gen CPUs: Arrow Lake, Lunar Lake, Nova Lake in 2023 to 2025

You'll need a bucket of salt for this one, but Intel's next-gen series of CPUs has been leaked out on Reddit... and quickly deleted... but the internet being the internet means nothing is ever deleted.

Anyway, we're now hearing about Intel's next-gen Arrow Lake, Lunar Lake, and Nova Lake CPU architectures that will drop in 2023, 2024, and 2025, respectively. Arrow Lake and Lunar Lake will reportedly use Lion Cove high-performance "big" cores and Skymont high-efficiency "small" cores.

Arrow Lake CPUs should have 8 big cores and 32 small cores, for a total of 40 cores... doubling the core count over Raptor Lake, which will have double the core count of Alder Lake (8+8 with Alder Lake, 8+16 with Raptor Lake, and 8+32 with Arrow Lake).

But what I'm most interested in... is Nova Lake. Now, I've heard from my own industry sources that Intel has something in the works that will "blow everyone away". This is what Intel's next-gen Nova Lake is going to be, which the rumor teases as the "biggest architectural change in cpu architecture since the Core architecture is introduced in 2006. Intel is working to build an entirely new architecture from the ground up much like Ryzen with up to 50% cpu performance improvement from lunar lake. This is also the reason why Glenn Hinton returned".

Alder Lake (Golden Cove/Gracemont) Q4'21 / Q1'22

predicted to be competitively weak vs AMD/Apple offerings that time.

Raptor Lake (Raptor Cove / Gracemont) Q3'22 / Q4'22

10% CPU perf boost and 8/16 configuration puts intel back on par but expect AMD/Apple to refresh their products as well.

Meteor Lake (Redwood Cove / Crestmont) Q2'23

Intel's first true chiplet or tile based design. Different dies built on TSMC / Intel processes. More of a node shrink with single digit performance improvements. AMD will again extend lead with Zen 4+ / 5.

Arrow Lake (Lion Cove / Skymont) Q4'23

Will feature an updated compute tile with 8/32 config for the high-end enthusiast products. Might achieve parity with AMD offerings at the time but loses out to Apple in power efficiency.

Lunar Lake (Lion Cove / Skymont) Q4'24

This is the product that will use TSMC 3nm as reported by Nikkei. Big performance jump expected and designed to achieve parity or beat AMD and Apple in both performance and power efficiency.

Nova Lake (Panther Cove [tentative]/ Darkmont) 2025