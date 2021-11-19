Intel 14th Gen Core 'Meteor Lake' mobile CPU smiles for the camera

Intel may have just launched the new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs but the new 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs will launch next year -- and then in 2023 we'll see the 14th Gen Core "Meteor Lake" CPUs which we have a closer look at right now.

CNET recently walked through Intel's new chipmaking facility in Arizona, where they snapped some beautiful photos of Intel's new 14th Gen Core "Meteor Lake" mobile processors. Inside of the Intel Fab 42 facility in Chandler, Arizona, CNET snapped some photos of the new Intel Meteor Lake-M processor, which should debut in a couple of years time.

Intel's next-gen Meteor Lake-M should arrive with a 5W to 15W TDP, with multiple tiles on the package with Intel Foveros technology and could have up to 3 tiles. This should be split between the Computer Die (which would be the biggest tile on the photo), the SoC-LP for I/O operations, and then a graphics die. The GPU side of things would see something between 96 and 192 Execution Units (EUs or GPU cores).