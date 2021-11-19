All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel 14th Gen Core 'Meteor Lake' mobile CPU smiles for the camera

Intel's next-next-gen 14th Gen Core 'Meteor Lake' mobile test CPU spotted, we're down to a 5-15W CPU on the new Intel 4 node.

@anthony256
Published Fri, Nov 19 2021 7:27 PM CST
Intel may have just launched the new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs but the new 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs will launch next year -- and then in 2023 we'll see the 14th Gen Core "Meteor Lake" CPUs which we have a closer look at right now.

Intel 14th Gen Core 'Meteor Lake' mobile CPU smiles for the camera 04 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

CNET recently walked through Intel's new chipmaking facility in Arizona, where they snapped some beautiful photos of Intel's new 14th Gen Core "Meteor Lake" mobile processors. Inside of the Intel Fab 42 facility in Chandler, Arizona, CNET snapped some photos of the new Intel Meteor Lake-M processor, which should debut in a couple of years time.

Intel's next-gen Meteor Lake-M should arrive with a 5W to 15W TDP, with multiple tiles on the package with Intel Foveros technology and could have up to 3 tiles. This should be split between the Computer Die (which would be the biggest tile on the photo), the SoC-LP for I/O operations, and then a graphics die. The GPU side of things would see something between 96 and 192 Execution Units (EUs or GPU cores).

Intel 14th Gen Core 'Meteor Lake' mobile CPU smiles for the camera 05 | TweakTown.com
Intel 14th Gen Core 'Meteor Lake' mobile CPU smiles for the camera 07 | TweakTown.com
Intel 14th Gen Core 'Meteor Lake' mobile CPU smiles for the camera 06 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

