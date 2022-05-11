Sabrent announces high-perf Rocket DDR5 U-DIMM: 16GB + 32GB DDR5-4800
Sabrent Rocket SB-DR5U-16G and SB-DR5U-32G announced: high-performance DDR5 RAM in DIMM + SO-DIMM form factors for next-gen PCs.
Sabrent must be working with CERN and the Large Hadron Collider in the multiverse, making products in alternate realities with thousands of staff working in tandem... because the company has released so many new products and we're barely 5 months into 2022.
The company has just unveiled its new high-performance, low-latency DDR5 UDIMM memory modules: available in 16GB and 32GB single sticks at DDR5-4800 speeds. Sabrent explains: "It seems like DDR4 has ruled the roost forever. Finally, new motherboards and architectures have allowed memory to grow wings with the advent of DDR5. Improved clock speeds promise up to twice the bandwidth of DDR4, all with lower voltage for better efficiency".
"To further help with that last bit, DDR5 has on-board power management to reduce motherboard cost and complexity. Sabrent's new DDR5 kits simply plug and play, install your memory kits of choice, enter the BIOS and hit AUTO, and reboot. For those that want to OC these kits, there is plenty of headroom to advance speeds if you want".
Sabrent Rocket SB-DR5U-16G and SB-DR5U-32G details:
- Lower voltage for lower power usage, cooler running
- Better XMP for compatibility, better OC, dynamic = efficiency
- Higher bandwidth, ideal for content creation
- Performance is higher due to internal structure (gaming)
- Higher density: 4x for client
- On-die PMIC for better reliability, compatibility
- ODECC for reliability
- DDR5-4800/PC MHz/CL40
- 280-pin UDIMM, 1.1V
- 2x16/2x32GB Quad-Channel
- Dimensions (LxWxH): 133.35*31.25*2.27mm
- SB-DR5U-8G
- SB-DR5U-16G
- SB-DR5U-32G
Sabrent Rocket 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB DDR5-UDIMM's 4800MHz Memory Modules highlights:
- LESS VOLTAGE, BETTER EFFICIENCY: DDR5 requires less voltage, which results in lower power consumption than DDR4. On-module power management further increases efficiency and reduces motherboard complexity.
- UP TO DOUBLE THE BANDWIDTH: DDR5 allows for up to double the bandwidth of DDR4, reducing a memory bottleneck. Content creation, gaming, and more will benefit from these rocket-fast speeds.
- HIGHER PERFORMANCE: DDR5 has other internal improvements that lead to better overall performance. Make the most of your memory and reach the next level in gaming with these new technologies.
- HIGHER CAPACITY: DDR5 can have up to four times the capacity in the same space, making sure you never run out of memory again. More is better, especially if you're juggling sixteen cores or more.
- COMPATIBLE AND RELIABLE: DDR5 also has improvements to error correction, making sure your experience is consistent and reliable. Further, our memory meets all JEDEC memory standards, so it's easier than ever to upgrade and be on your way. Installation is always simple and easy, too.