Sabrent announces high-perf Rocket DDR5 U-DIMM: 16GB + 32GB DDR5-4800

Sabrent must be working with CERN and the Large Hadron Collider in the multiverse, making products in alternate realities with thousands of staff working in tandem... because the company has released so many new products and we're barely 5 months into 2022.

The company has just unveiled its new high-performance, low-latency DDR5 UDIMM memory modules: available in 16GB and 32GB single sticks at DDR5-4800 speeds. Sabrent explains: "It seems like DDR4 has ruled the roost forever. Finally, new motherboards and architectures have allowed memory to grow wings with the advent of DDR5. Improved clock speeds promise up to twice the bandwidth of DDR4, all with lower voltage for better efficiency".

"To further help with that last bit, DDR5 has on-board power management to reduce motherboard cost and complexity. Sabrent's new DDR5 kits simply plug and play, install your memory kits of choice, enter the BIOS and hit AUTO, and reboot. For those that want to OC these kits, there is plenty of headroom to advance speeds if you want".

Sabrent Rocket SB-DR5U-16G and SB-DR5U-32G details:

Lower voltage for lower power usage, cooler running

Better XMP for compatibility, better OC, dynamic = efficiency

Higher bandwidth, ideal for content creation

Performance is higher due to internal structure (gaming)

Higher density: 4x for client

On-die PMIC for better reliability, compatibility

ODECC for reliability

DDR5-4800/PC MHz/CL40

280-pin UDIMM, 1.1V

2x16/2x32GB Quad-Channel

Dimensions (LxWxH): 133.35*31.25*2.27mm

SB-DR5U-8G

SB-DR5U-16G

SB-DR5U-32G

