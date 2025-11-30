UK Redditor has his 32GB RAM kit stolen, found 300 miles away from his house delivered at 4AM

RAM prices are so out of control that they're being stolen mid-delivery, with a Redditor in the UK having his 32GB of DDR5 memory kit stolen, but the courier delivered it 300 miles from his house... at 4:15AM.
The UK user had purchased a 32GB kit of DDR5-4800 SO-DIMM memory from Crucial on eBay, but the parcel was marked as "delivered" at 4:15AM, some 300 miles from his house, with a unique signature which looks absolutely nothing like a real signature, and more like a Pentagram.
It looks like this Redditor isn't the only one, as his post on Reddit attracted other people who reported similar things happening to them with their packages. Another issue is that in the UK, the seller is responsible for the package until it reaches the recipient, but people that have found themselves in this situation have said that they get pushed around to the retailer, courier, and then the police, with each side of the situation trying to hand off responsibility.
These aren't the stories we want to hear, especially when RAM prices are at record highs and not stopping... they've gotten to the point where sky-high RAM prices are having a hugely negative effect on motherboard sales.
We've just written a story regarding DDR5 memory prices being so high that motherboard makers have reportedly lowered their sales targets for the next couple of months, with 50% less motherboard sales since RAM prices rocketing into the sky.