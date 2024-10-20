KLEVV intros DDR5 CU/CSO-DIMM memory: up to 48GB per module, up to 6400MT/s speeds

KLEVV introduces its first-ever CU-DIMM and CSO-DIMM memory modules, ready for Intel's new Arrow Lake-S CPUs and Z890 platform for increased DDR5 perf.

KLEVV has just launched its first-ever DDR5 CU-DIMM and CSO-DIMM memory modules, ready for Intel's upcoming Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake-S" processors and the new Z890 platform.

KLEVV's new DDR5 CU-DIMM and CSO-DIMM memory feature an advanced Client Clock Driver (CKD) through a compact integrated circuit (IC) mounted directly on the DIMM. The inclusion of the CKD tech boosts the memory modules' clock signal management which increases stability, support for higher operating frequencies, and reduces the electrical interference and signal degredation.

The company is offering its new DDR5 CU-DIMM and CSO-DIMM in 16GB, 24GB, 32GB, and 48GB per DIMM (so we'll see 32GB, 48GB, 64GB, and 96GB kits from KLEVV) with speeds of 6400 MT/s and latencies of CL 52-52-52-103 at 1.1V.

The company explains its new DDR5 CU-DIMM and CSO-DIMM memory: "KLEVV's CU-DIMM and CSO-DIMM modules fully comply with JEDEC specifications, ensuring broad compatibility and adherence to industry standards. These modules are specifically engineered to work with Intel's 15th-generation Arrow Lake processors, providing seamless integration and maximizing performance within the latest computing platforms. Available in memory capacities of 16 GB, 24 GB, 32 GB, and 48 GB per DIMM, these modules cater to a wide range of user needs and system configurations".

"Operating at a clock speed of 6,400 MT/s and featuring latency timings of CL 52-52-52-103 at 1.1 V, the modules offer rapid data transfer rates that facilitate efficient memory operations and quick access to data. The high transfer rates enable users to handle large data sets, run memory-intensive applications, and perform multitasking with minimal latency. Additionally, the advanced CKD technology embedded in these modules ensures long-term reliability and performance stability, making them a suitable choice for both casual and professional users. KLEVV plans to continue expanding its DDR5 memory offerings, leveraging the foundational CKD technology to develop future products that deliver enhanced performance and reliability. The new CU-DIMM and CSO-DIMM DDR5 memory modules will be available for purchase in the fourth quarter of the year and come with a limited lifetime warranty".