Sabrent Thunderbolt 3 NVMe SSD docking station with 16TB SSD insanity

Sabrent's new Thunderbolt 3 16TB NVMe SSD Docking Station turns your PC into a workstation, all over a single Thunderbolt 3 cable.

Sabrent has just unleashed its new Thunderbolt 3 16TB NVMe SSD Docking Station, which turns your PC into a full-fledged workstation with a considerable amount of power and connectivity for content creators and power users.

Inside, there's a 16TB SSD from Sabrent that pushes out up to 1.5GB/sec (1500MB/sec) and with its huge amount of connectivity, it's almost like a better-than-NUC-style, well, NUC. You've got 2 x Thunderbolt 3 ports with up to 40Gbps of bandwidth, 2 x USB 3.2 Type-A ports, and 1 x USB 3.2 Type-C port which both are capable of up to 10Gbps.

There's also a USB 3.0 Type-A port that's good for up to 5Gbps, and a BC12 5V@2.4A charger for your smartphone, tablet, and other devices. Sabrent includes DisplayPort 1.4 connectivity, which is good for up to 8K30 and 5K30 (as well as 4K60 and other lower resolutions). There's HDR, HDCP 2.2, and VESA Adaptive-Sync (FreeSync).

2 x Thunderbolt 3 ports with a bandwidth of up to 40Gbps.

2 x USB 3.2 Type-A ports supporting up to 10Gbps.

1 x USB 3.2 Type-C supporting up to 10Gbps.

1 x USB 3.0 Type-A supporting up to 5Gbps and BC1.2 5V@2.4A charge for tablets, cell phones.

1 x DisplayPort 1.4 for 8K @ 30Hz, 5K @ 30Hz, and lower resolutions. DisplayPort supports HDR, HDCP2.2, and VESA Adaptive Sync (FreeSync) where available.

1 x Gigabit Ethernet RJ45 port.

1 x Front access 3.5mm audio output.

1 x Front access 3.5mm microphone input.

1 x SD (UHS-II) card reader with transfer speeds up to 270MB/s.

Compatible with PD3.0 and capable of delivering up to 96 watts.

But the port fun doesn't stop there: Sabrent includes a 1GbE ethernet port, front access 3.5mm audio output and microphone input, an SD (UHS-II) card reader with up to 270MB/sec speeds. Sabrent's Thunderbolt 3 16TB NVMe SSD Docking Station is USB Power Delivery (PD) 3.0 and capable of up to 96W of power.