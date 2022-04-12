All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Sabrent announces DS-UCTB: 10-bay 3.5-inch SATA to your PC with USB-C

Sabrent's new SATA HDD tray-less docking station lets you use 3.5-inch drives, without buying enclosures, all over USB 3.2 Type-C.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Apr 12 2022 5:48 AM CDT
Sabrent is on a roll with releases this month, first bursting into the scene with their new Rocket V90 SD cards, and then their Rocket DDR4 SO-DIMM memory... and now, their new 10-bay 3.5-inch SATA Hard Drive Tray-Less Docking Station (DS-UCTB).

Sabrent's new 10-bay SATA HDD tray-less docking station lets you install 10 x 3.5-inch SATA SSDs, with Sabrent hitting it right saying "without the frustration of assembling enclosures". You can simply install one, or many 3.5-inch SATA drives into the Sabrent DS-UCTB and access your files (or back them up) over USB Type-C at up to 10Gbps.

You won't be able to have anyway built-in RAID functionality, but Sabrent notes that software RAID configurations "are possible". The new 10-bay Sabrent DS-UCTB could take just 1-2 or up to 4 drives when you buy it, and then upgrade as you need it. It's a wickedly designed device, with two cooling fans to keep your storage devices cool inside.

Sabrent DS-UCTB Features:

  • USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C port supports transfer speeds of up to 10 Gbps.
  • 10 x SATA 6 Gbit/s 3.5" hard drive tray-less bays.
  • High-quality aluminum for optimal heat dissipation and structural integrity.
  • Hot-Swappable with 10 independent ON/OFF power switches.
  • Locking key to prevent accidental bay opening, fully tray-less design.
  • Two 120mm fans for additional cooling capability.
  • Built-in Kensington security slot.
  • Main ON/OFF power switch.
  • NOTE: This multi-bay station does NOT have built in RAID functionality. However, software RAID configurations are possible.
SABRENT 10-Bay 3.5' SATA Hard Drive Tray-Less Docking Station (DS-UCTB)

$599.99
Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

