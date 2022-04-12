Sabrent announces DS-UCTB: 10-bay 3.5-inch SATA to your PC with USB-C

Sabrent's new SATA HDD tray-less docking station lets you use 3.5-inch drives, without buying enclosures, all over USB 3.2 Type-C.

Sabrent is on a roll with releases this month, first bursting into the scene with their new Rocket V90 SD cards, and then their Rocket DDR4 SO-DIMM memory... and now, their new 10-bay 3.5-inch SATA Hard Drive Tray-Less Docking Station (DS-UCTB).

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

Sabrent's new 10-bay SATA HDD tray-less docking station lets you install 10 x 3.5-inch SATA SSDs, with Sabrent hitting it right saying "without the frustration of assembling enclosures". You can simply install one, or many 3.5-inch SATA drives into the Sabrent DS-UCTB and access your files (or back them up) over USB Type-C at up to 10Gbps.

You won't be able to have anyway built-in RAID functionality, but Sabrent notes that software RAID configurations "are possible". The new 10-bay Sabrent DS-UCTB could take just 1-2 or up to 4 drives when you buy it, and then upgrade as you need it. It's a wickedly designed device, with two cooling fans to keep your storage devices cool inside.

Sabrent DS-UCTB Features: