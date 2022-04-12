Sabrent announces DS-UCTB: 10-bay 3.5-inch SATA to your PC with USB-C
Sabrent's new SATA HDD tray-less docking station lets you use 3.5-inch drives, without buying enclosures, all over USB 3.2 Type-C.
Sabrent is on a roll with releases this month, first bursting into the scene with their new Rocket V90 SD cards, and then their Rocket DDR4 SO-DIMM memory... and now, their new 10-bay 3.5-inch SATA Hard Drive Tray-Less Docking Station (DS-UCTB).
Sabrent's new 10-bay SATA HDD tray-less docking station lets you install 10 x 3.5-inch SATA SSDs, with Sabrent hitting it right saying "without the frustration of assembling enclosures". You can simply install one, or many 3.5-inch SATA drives into the Sabrent DS-UCTB and access your files (or back them up) over USB Type-C at up to 10Gbps.
You won't be able to have anyway built-in RAID functionality, but Sabrent notes that software RAID configurations "are possible". The new 10-bay Sabrent DS-UCTB could take just 1-2 or up to 4 drives when you buy it, and then upgrade as you need it. It's a wickedly designed device, with two cooling fans to keep your storage devices cool inside.
Sabrent DS-UCTB Features:
- USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C port supports transfer speeds of up to 10 Gbps.
- 10 x SATA 6 Gbit/s 3.5" hard drive tray-less bays.
- High-quality aluminum for optimal heat dissipation and structural integrity.
- Hot-Swappable with 10 independent ON/OFF power switches.
- Locking key to prevent accidental bay opening, fully tray-less design.
- Two 120mm fans for additional cooling capability.
- Built-in Kensington security slot.
- Main ON/OFF power switch.
- NOTE: This multi-bay station does NOT have built in RAID functionality. However, software RAID configurations are possible.
