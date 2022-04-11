Sabrent rockets into RAM biz with high-performance SO-DIMM DDR4-3200

Sabrent unveils its new Rocket 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB DDR4-3200 CL22 SO-DIMM memory, for your laptop, ultrabook, or mini-PC.

Sabrent is really expanding out right now, with the storage giant bursting into the RAM scene with its first-ever memory: the new Sabrent Rocket DDR4 RAM.

The new Sabrent Rocket DDR4 RAM is only available in SO-DIMM right now, with the new high-performance SO-DIMM memory coming at DDR4-3200 CL22 speeds. Sabrent is offering its new Rocket DDR4 RAM in 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB kits.

It wouldn't be a slick new product from Sabrent if it didn't have a kick-ass thermal design, with Sabrent offering its label as not just a label -- but rather a copper heat spreader that covers both sides of the memory. Something that's quite important for high-performance RAM in a small space like this.

Sabrent Rocket DDR4 DRAM: