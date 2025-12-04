XPG launches new ARMAX DDR5 Gaming Memory series

The new XPG ARMAX DDR5 Gaming Memory Series includes a fighter jet-inspired look, impressive specs, and is available in RGB and non-RGB form.

TL;DR: XPG has launched the ARMAX DDR5 Gaming Memory Series, featuring 16GB and 32GB modules with speeds of 6,000 to 6,400 MT/s. Designed for gamers and creators, these RGB-lit, fighter jet-inspired modules support Intel XMP 3.0, AMD EXPO, and multiple motherboard RGB sync technologies, with a limited lifetime warranty.

Setting aside the fact that it's looking increasingly likely that DDR5 memory modules are set to become as rare and pricey as gold bars as we head into 2026, XPG has just announced and launched its new ARMAX DDR5 Gaming Memory Series for PC gamers and tech enthusiasts.

Sporting a V-shaped, RGB-lit heatsink inspired by fighter jets (there's also a non-RGB version), the XPG ARMAX DDR5 Gaming Memory Series is also compatible with SFF (Small Form Factor) mini-PCs thanks to its 39.5mm heatsink height. Performance-wise, you're looking at DDR5 speeds of 6,000 to 6,400 MT/s, which XPG describes as the sweet spot for gamers and creators.

Hardware-wise, these memory modules are built with high-quality ICs, including a built-in PMIC (Power Management Integrated Circuit) and On-Die ECC (Error-Correcting Code), and support both Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO profiles for overclocking. With their stylish design, including a light bar on the top of each module and a fighter jet look, these memory kits are tailor-made for PC builds and cases with panoramic views.

There's no word on pricing yet, but XPG ARMAX DDR5 Gaming Memory will be available in 16GB and 32GB capacities and will ship with a limited lifetime warranty for peace of mind. The RGB modules are also compatible with ASUS Aura Sync, GIGABYTE RGB FUSION 2.0, MSI Mystic Light, and ASRock Polychrome Sync, so you've got versatile motherboard support. Here's a breakdown of the specs.