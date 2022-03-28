Sabrent unveils SD cards: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB + 512GB with V90 speeds

Sabrent enters the SD card market with its new SD-TL90 V90 SD cards, in 64/128/256GB with the 512GB the first-ever with V90 speeds.

Sabrent absolutely rules the SSD market with its flagship Rocket 4 Plus SSD, which I have in a couple of my machines thanks to their huge 4TB capacity -- but don't worry, Sabrent has 8TB models of its Rocket 4 Plus -- and now the storage dominator has just unveiled its first SD cards.

The new Sabrent Rocket V90 SD cards come in four capacities: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, and the largest model -- 512GB -- which is also the first-ever 512GB capacity SD card with V90 speeds. Sabrent will be unleashing its new SD cards with V90 speeds that will help content creators, and everyone in between, to get their content from their cameras to their computers as fast as possible.

You're going to be flying along with up to 280MB/sec writes and 250MB/sec reads on the Sabrent Rocket V90 SD cards, in all capacities -- 64GB to 512GB -- which is damn fast. The fastest SD cards on the planet are topping out at 280MB/sec, so Sabrent is really... rocketing... into the scene, one would say.

Once inside, well then you'd want one of those wicked-fast Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus SSDs inside of your PC... or inside of some also-wicked-fast Sabrent-powered external storage... which are capable of beyond 7GB/sec if they're in a PCIe 4.0-ready system.

Sabrent explained in a press release: "Sabrent releases its new SD-TL90 V90 SD Cards, available in 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, and the first-ever 512GB capacity in V90 speeds. The new SD Cards offer V90 speeds to increase transfer speeds of movies and photos from cameras to workstations".

Sabrent's new Rocket V90 SD cards come with a 3-year warranty, too... meanwhile, we're looking at an April 24 release, but that could change. If it does, the new Rocket V90 SSDs shouldn't be too far behind that. Expect them in the next month or so.