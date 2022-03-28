All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Sabrent unveils SD cards: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB + 512GB with V90 speeds

Sabrent enters the SD card market with its new SD-TL90 V90 SD cards, in 64/128/256GB with the 512GB the first-ever with V90 speeds.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Mar 28 2022 2:27 AM CDT   |   Updated Mon, Mar 28 2022 2:40 AM CDT
Sabrent absolutely rules the SSD market with its flagship Rocket 4 Plus SSD, which I have in a couple of my machines thanks to their huge 4TB capacity -- but don't worry, Sabrent has 8TB models of its Rocket 4 Plus -- and now the storage dominator has just unveiled its first SD cards.

The new Sabrent Rocket V90 SD cards come in four capacities: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, and the largest model -- 512GB -- which is also the first-ever 512GB capacity SD card with V90 speeds. Sabrent will be unleashing its new SD cards with V90 speeds that will help content creators, and everyone in between, to get their content from their cameras to their computers as fast as possible.

You're going to be flying along with up to 280MB/sec writes and 250MB/sec reads on the Sabrent Rocket V90 SD cards, in all capacities -- 64GB to 512GB -- which is damn fast. The fastest SD cards on the planet are topping out at 280MB/sec, so Sabrent is really... rocketing... into the scene, one would say.

  • SABRENT 64GB Rocket SDXC UHS-II Memory Card V90, C10, U3, R280MB/s W250MB/s (SD-TL90-64GB) - Buy on Amazon
  • SABRENT 128GB Rocket SDXC UHS-II Memory Card V90, C10, U3, R280MB/s W250MB/s (SD-TL90-128GB) - Buy on Amazon
  • SABRENT 256GB Rocket SDXC UHS-II Memory Card V90, C10, U3, R280MB/s W250MB/s (SD-TL90-256GB) - Buy on Amazon
  • SABRENT 512GB Rocket SDXC UHS-II Memory Card V90, C10, U3, R280MB/s W250MB/s (SD-TL90-512GB) - Buy on Amazon
Once inside, well then you'd want one of those wicked-fast Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus SSDs inside of your PC... or inside of some also-wicked-fast Sabrent-powered external storage... which are capable of beyond 7GB/sec if they're in a PCIe 4.0-ready system.

Sabrent explained in a press release: "Sabrent releases its new SD-TL90 V90 SD Cards, available in 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, and the first-ever 512GB capacity in V90 speeds. The new SD Cards offer V90 speeds to increase transfer speeds of movies and photos from cameras to workstations".

Sabrent's new Rocket V90 SD cards come with a 3-year warranty, too... meanwhile, we're looking at an April 24 release, but that could change. If it does, the new Rocket V90 SSDs shouldn't be too far behind that. Expect them in the next month or so.

SABRENT Rocket v90 512GB SD UHS-II Memory Card (SD-TL90-512GB)

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

