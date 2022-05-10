Sabrent unleashes CFexpress Type-B Card: now in 512GB + 1TB capacities

Sabrent releases its CFexpress Type-B Cards: just 3W power draw, offering up to 1700MB/sec reads, and up to 1500MB/sec writes.

Sabrent has just released its new CFexpress Type-B Card, which are now available in 512GB and 1TB capacities with some wicked speeds for content creators and professionals.

The new Sabrent CFexpress Type-B Card pumps away at up to 1.7GB/sec (1700MB/sec) reads, and up to 1.5GB/sec (1500MB/sec) writes with support for standards seen in SSDs including TRIM, SMART, encryption, and even upgradeable firmware.

Key Features

x2 PCIe 3.0 interface, CFexpress form factor, up to 3W power draw.

Up to 1,700/1,500 MBps read/write; up to 1,600/400 MBps sustained.

High endurance through LDPC, RAID ECC, end-to-end data protection, SmartRefresh,

Static and dynamic wear-leveling, defect management, and over-provisioning.

Support for TRIM, SMART, TCG OPAL/Pyrite, and upgradeable firmware.

Non-stop shooting, anywhere

Don't let slow media hold you back. From capturing once-in-a-lifetime events in your town to scenic landscapes in harsh environments across the globe, Sabrent's CFexpress Type-B Cards are designed for demanding professional use cases.

Transfers in a blink

Don't let your memory card slow you down: high read and write speeds means more time shooting and less time transferring.

Tiny but spacious

Good things come in small packages: more storage in a smaller space means you can carry all your creations at once. Don't miss the perfect shot - avoid having to change memory cards mid-shoot. Our capacious options make sure there's always more space when you need it.

A card you can depend on

Adopting various advanced flash management techniques including LDPC and RAID error correction, end-to-end data protection, wear-leveling, defect management, and over-provisioning, Sabrent's CFexpress cards are built to endure years of use to keep your content safe.

More than just memories

Your photographs and video are meant to capture something special and last a lifetime. Our memory cards help you achieve this through reliability, for peace of mind. Pursue your vision with one less worry.