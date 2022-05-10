All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Sabrent unleashes CFexpress Type-B Card: now in 512GB + 1TB capacities

Sabrent releases its CFexpress Type-B Cards: just 3W power draw, offering up to 1700MB/sec reads, and up to 1500MB/sec writes.

Published Tue, May 10 2022 2:25 PM CDT
Sabrent has just released its new CFexpress Type-B Card, which are now available in 512GB and 1TB capacities with some wicked speeds for content creators and professionals.

The new Sabrent CFexpress Type-B Card pumps away at up to 1.7GB/sec (1700MB/sec) reads, and up to 1.5GB/sec (1500MB/sec) writes with support for standards seen in SSDs including TRIM, SMART, encryption, and even upgradeable firmware.

Key Features

  • x2 PCIe 3.0 interface, CFexpress form factor, up to 3W power draw.
  • Up to 1,700/1,500 MBps read/write; up to 1,600/400 MBps sustained.
  • High endurance through LDPC, RAID ECC, end-to-end data protection, SmartRefresh,
  • Static and dynamic wear-leveling, defect management, and over-provisioning.
  • Support for TRIM, SMART, TCG OPAL/Pyrite, and upgradeable firmware.

Non-stop shooting, anywhere

  • Don't let slow media hold you back. From capturing once-in-a-lifetime events in your town to scenic landscapes in harsh environments across the globe, Sabrent's CFexpress Type-B Cards are designed for demanding professional use cases.

Transfers in a blink

  • Don't let your memory card slow you down: high read and write speeds means more time shooting and less time transferring.
Tiny but spacious

  • Good things come in small packages: more storage in a smaller space means you can carry all your creations at once. Don't miss the perfect shot - avoid having to change memory cards mid-shoot. Our capacious options make sure there's always more space when you need it.

A card you can depend on

  • Adopting various advanced flash management techniques including LDPC and RAID error correction, end-to-end data protection, wear-leveling, defect management, and over-provisioning, Sabrent's CFexpress cards are built to endure years of use to keep your content safe.

More than just memories

  • Your photographs and video are meant to capture something special and last a lifetime. Our memory cards help you achieve this through reliability, for peace of mind. Pursue your vision with one less worry.
