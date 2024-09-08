XPG's new LANCER NEON DDR5 gaming memory has a heatsink that is 60% RGB lighting

XPG LANCER NEON RGB DDR5 memory has the most RGB we've ever seen on a module, which the company chalks up to the 'exclusive heat dissipating coating.'

The new XPG LANCER NEON RGB DDR5 memory from ADATA's gaming brand not only presents the most RGB we've seen on a memory module with "60% RGB Illumination," but it's also the first DDR5 RGB gaming memory produced using eco-friendly practices and processes.

The XPG LANCER NEON RGB's heatsink features 50% PCR plastic, with additional environmental packaging and coating on the heatsink surface. This is cool because the last thing you think when you see an RGB module, mostly RGB lighting, is, "This looks like it's eco-friendly."

Outside of the eco-stuff, XPG is also touting high performance, with speeds of up to 8,000 MT/s and special heatsink coating and heat dissipation technology delivering overclocked operating temperatures that are "an average 8.5°C lower than standard overclocked memory."

The PCB's "exclusive heat dissipating coating" reduces temperatures by up to 10%, and XPG adds that this design makes a discrete memory heatsink unnecessary. This is one reason why LANCER NEON RGB DDR5 memory features "60% RGB Illumination" or all of the RGB - there's more room.

The RGB lighting can be tweaked and personalized via the XPG Prime app or synced to other system lighting via ASUS Aura Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light, and ASRock Polychrome.

XPG LANCER NEON RGB DDR5 memory supports Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO and will be available at five different clock speeds at launch: 6,000, 6,400, 6,800, 7,200, and 8,000MT/s. XPG also confirms that it will support 16GB and 24GB capacities. Here's a look at the specs.

XPG LANCER NEON RGB DDR5