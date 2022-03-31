All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
MSI teases Voodoo5 7000 GPU with 48GB of GDDR7, spanks RTX 3090 Ti

MSI reveals its next-gen 3dfx Voodoo5 7000 series GPU, packing 48GB of GDDR7 memory -- and now I wish it was a real thing. Sigh.

Published Thu, Mar 31 2022 10:39 PM CDT
NVIDIA has only just launched its new flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, with MSI unleashing its new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X -- my review on the MSI RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X here -- and now MSI has announced its new 3dfx Voodoo5 7000 series GPU.

MSI teases Voodoo5 7000 GPU with 48GB of GDDR7, spanks RTX 3090 Ti 01 | TweakTown.com

The new MSI Voodoo5 7000 series GPU is an "Extreme 2D/3D accelerator" that packs a huge 48GB of GDDR7 memory, something that Samsung only teased late last year. GDDR7 memory will reportedly arrive at a blistering 32Gbps bandwidth, which is up from the already ultra-fast 21Gbps on the latest GDDR6X memory on the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti.

MSI's new Voodoo5 7000 series GPU with 48GB of GDDR7 memory underneath still rocks an old-school DVI connector, so that you can run 8K 120FPS on Ultra details with reverse 2dfx technology -- MSI and 3dfx's take on AI upscaling... turning 3D graphics to 2D graphics. You need to buy the monster Voodoo5 7000 series GPU with 48GB of GDDR7 to render 8K 120FPS, only so you can play it at 1024 x 768 @ 30FPS.

Of course this is just an April Fools Day prank, as you can see it's from MSI Australia and it's already April 1 here. Yeah. Still... man... I'd love to see a new Voodoo GPU turn up this year. AMD, NVIDIA, Intel and 3dfx? Hell yes. I'd feel like I was a PC gamer in the 90s again.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

