All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

3dfx Voodoo 5 6000 quad-GPU reverse engineered and working

3dfx's legendary -- but never released -- Voodoo 5 6000 quad-chip graphics card reverse engineered and working -- what a card!

@anthony256
Published Sun, Feb 28 2021 6:24 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

My PC gaming days started in the early 90s but they were super-amplified in the mid-to-late 90s with nostalgic releases from 3dfx in the form of the Voodoo family of graphics cards -- which ushered in the multi-GPU tech as we know it now: SLI. But the last card 3dfx never got the chance to release before it went bankrupt and sold its assets to NVIDIA, was the quad-chip Voodoo 5 6000 video card.

3dfx Voodoo 5 6000 quad-GPU reverse engineered and working 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

3dfx debuted the Voodoo 1 with 4MB of RAM at the time, and as the releases got crazier -- the competition caught up. 3dfx was in the process of making the insane Voodoo 5 5000, Voodoo 5 5500, and Voodoo 5 6000 video cards before the company went out of business. NVIDIA eventually acquired 3dfx and most of its assets in late 2000.

But now an enthusiast with the best name in the world -- that would be Anthony of course, which I also find a coincidence considering I'm Anthony as well and I'm a huge 3dfx fan and I'm now writing this story -- anyway, Anthony has built himself his own Voodoo 5 6000 with VSA-100 graphics processors he acquired.

3dfx Voodoo 5 6000 quad-GPU reverse engineered and working 02 | TweakTown.com

Anthony reverse engineered an actual Voodoo 5 6000 video card to get his design up and working, then using 4 x separate VSA-100 chips. He created his own PCB as he needed more modern components to install the VSA-100 chips as well as 16 x 8MB 166MHz SDRAM modules. In a time when 4MB, 8MB, 12MB or 16MB of video memory was crazy -- 32MB was coming... but the Voodoo 5 6000 had 4 x 32MB = 128MB... insanity for the 90s.

3dfx's original design of the Voodoo 5 6000 saw it with a huge external power brick, but Anthony's tweaked design gets rid of the external power brick and uses an internal 4-pin Molex connector. The tweaked design by Anthony and his personal 3dfx Voodoo 5 6000 graphics card is that it uses the PCI interface, versus the AGP interface that the original card from 3dfx used.

3dfx Voodoo 5 6000 quad-GPU reverse engineered and working 04 | TweakTown.com

Anthony explained: "Performance is exactly the same as on V56K. Same BIOSes, same drivers, same bugs. [It's] Very important [to note], no V56k was hurt or even killed during [reverse engineering]".

An unbelievable card, reverse engineered with the VSA-100 chips manually installed onto the card? Glorious. If you could have ever purchased a 3dfx Voodoo 5 6000 video card back in the day (if it were ever release) it would've been expensive, but now? Hell, a Voodoo 5 5500 (with 2 x VSA-100 chips) costs $1300 on eBay... so the Voodoo 5 6000 would have to fetch at least double that, right?!

3dfx Voodoo 5 6000 quad-GPU reverse engineered and working 03 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

3DFX VOODOO2 8MB PCI 3D ACCELERATOR CARD

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$181.07
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/28/2021 at 5:45 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:hothardware.com, modlabs.net

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.