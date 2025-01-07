All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Video Cards & GPUs

MSI's GeForce RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070 line-up includes the brand-new VANGUARD OC model

MSI is showcasing its entire GeForce RTX 50 Series line-up at CES 2025, here's a look at the GeForce RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti models coming.

MSI's GeForce RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070 line-up includes the brand-new VANGUARD OC model
Senior Editor
Published
2 minutes read time
TL;DR: MSI is unveiling its GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs at CES 2025, including models from RTX 5070 to RTX 5090. New designs like VANGUARD, GAMING TRIO, and INSPIRE feature advanced cooling and RGB accents. The VENTUS range offers compact options with enhanced cooling technology. All models will be available at launch.

MSI is showcasing its full line-up of GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs at CES 2025, covering the entire range, from GeForce RTX 5070 to the flagship GeForce RTX 5090. Even though model names like VENTUS, GAMING TRIO, and SUPRIM will sound familiar to PC gamers, MSI is also introducing a few cool new designs for the Blackwell generation.

The new GeForce RTX 5070 Ti 16G VANGUARD OC.
8

The new GeForce RTX 5070 Ti 16G VANGUARD OC.

Looking at the RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti line-up, one that immediately caught our eye at CES 2025 was the new VANGUARD OC design. It's set to arrive in GeForce RTX 5070 Ti 16G VANGUARD OC and GeForce RTX 5070 12G VANGUARD OC form and sports a design similar to the SUPRIM but with RGB accents throughout its shell, including an MSI Dragon logo that lights up on the side.

The VANGUARD models represent the flagship variants for MSI's GeForce RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti line-up. They sport HYPER FROZR Thermal Design, an advanced vapor chamber, the new STORMFORCE fans, and plenty of additional features to support the RTX 50 Series' new GPU architecture and move to faster GDDR7 memory.

The new GeForce RTX 5070 16G GAMING TRIO OC.
8

The new GeForce RTX 5070 16G GAMING TRIO OC.

The new GeForce RTX 5070 Ti 16G GAMING TRIO OC WHITE.
8

The new GeForce RTX 5070 Ti 16G GAMING TRIO OC WHITE.

MSI is also releasing updated and enhanced GAMING TRIO models for the GeForce RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti, which will also be available in white. These are popular cards amongst enthusiasts, and the sleeker and more compact GeForce RTX 50 Series versions look excellent. They feature the latest TRI FROZR 4 thermal design alongside the new STORMFORCE fans.

The new GeForce RTX 5070 Ti 16G INSPIRE 3X OC PLUS.
8

The new GeForce RTX 5070 Ti 16G INSPIRE 3X OC PLUS.

MSI is also releasing its new INSPIRE design in GeForce RTX 5070 and GeForce RTX 5070 Ti form, which looks fantastic. For those who love a sleek, compact, and minimal look, the INSPIRE is SFF-Ready and sports a minimal brushed metal look alongside advanced cooling.

The new GeForce RTX 5070 Ti 16G VENTUS 3X OC.
8

The new GeForce RTX 5070 Ti 16G VENTUS 3X OC.

Finally, we've got the MSRP VENTUS range, which includes the triple-fan GeForce RTX 5070 Ti 16G VENTUS 3X OC, which sports a new look with enhanced TORX FAN 5.0 technology.

The new GeForce RTX 5070 12G VENTUS 2X OC.
8

The new GeForce RTX 5070 12G VENTUS 2X OC.

The new GeForce RTX 5070 12G VENTUS 2X OC WHITE.
8

The new GeForce RTX 5070 12G VENTUS 2X OC WHITE.

For those wanting a compact GPU, you'll want to look at the GeForce RTX 5070 12G VENTUS 2X OC and GeForce RTX 5070 12G VENTUS 2X OC WHITE - which also feature metal backplates and the latest VENTUS cooling. MSI has confirmed that all of these models will be available around launch, so stay tuned for pricing as they are made available.

