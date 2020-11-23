This is the most beautiful 3dfx Voodoo graphics card family photo
Seriously, 3dfx had some of the best graphics card packaging -- they had the same similar style box, I miss these boxes!
@anthony256
Published Mon, Nov 23 2020 8:19 PM CST
Anyone that knows me will know that I'm a huge geek for graphics cards, with my love for them starting with the 3dfx Voodoo graphics cards and the GeForce 256 and ATi Radeon 9700 PRO.
Well, I found Al Valentyn on Twitter sharing his photos of his personal 3dfx collection... and oh boy have his posts been amazing. In some tweets I said I'd love to see his 3dfx collection, so he posted up some photos for me to look at so I thought I'd share them for you to see.
The collection Al has is incredible, and I'm very jealous of this -- it makes me want to start my own collection but I think he already has it nearly covered. Just wow.
- 3dfx Voodoo V2 1000 PCI
- 3dfx Voodoo 3 2000 PCI
- 3dfx Voodoo 3 2000 AGP
- 3dfx Voodoo 3 3000 PCI
- 3dfx Voodoo 3 3000 AGP
- 3dfx Voodoo 3 3500 TV AGP
- 3dfx Voodoo 4 4500 PCI
- 3dfx Voodoo 4 4500 AGP
- 3dfx Voodoo 5 5500 AGP
- 3dfx Voodoo 5 5800 Special Edition
- 3dfx Voodoo 5 5500 PCI
