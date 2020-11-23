All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
This is the most beautiful 3dfx Voodoo graphics card family photo

Seriously, 3dfx had some of the best graphics card packaging -- they had the same similar style box, I miss these boxes!

Published Mon, Nov 23 2020 8:19 PM CST
Anyone that knows me will know that I'm a huge geek for graphics cards, with my love for them starting with the 3dfx Voodoo graphics cards and the GeForce 256 and ATi Radeon 9700 PRO.

This is the most beautiful 3dfx Voodoo graphics card family photo 11 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

Well, I found Al Valentyn on Twitter sharing his photos of his personal 3dfx collection... and oh boy have his posts been amazing. In some tweets I said I'd love to see his 3dfx collection, so he posted up some photos for me to look at so I thought I'd share them for you to see.

The collection Al has is incredible, and I'm very jealous of this -- it makes me want to start my own collection but I think he already has it nearly covered. Just wow.

This is the most beautiful 3dfx Voodoo graphics card family photo 04 | TweakTown.com
  • 3dfx Voodoo V2 1000 PCI
  • 3dfx Voodoo 3 2000 PCI
  • 3dfx Voodoo 3 2000 AGP
  • 3dfx Voodoo 3 3000 PCI
  • 3dfx Voodoo 3 3000 AGP
  • 3dfx Voodoo 3 3500 TV AGP
  • 3dfx Voodoo 4 4500 PCI
  • 3dfx Voodoo 4 4500 AGP
  • 3dfx Voodoo 5 5500 AGP
  • 3dfx Voodoo 5 5800 Special Edition
  • 3dfx Voodoo 5 5500 PCI
This is the most beautiful 3dfx Voodoo graphics card family photo 03 | TweakTown.com
This is the most beautiful 3dfx Voodoo graphics card family photo 02 | TweakTown.com
Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

