This is the most beautiful 3dfx Voodoo graphics card family photo

Seriously, 3dfx had some of the best graphics card packaging -- they had the same similar style box, I miss these boxes!

Anyone that knows me will know that I'm a huge geek for graphics cards, with my love for them starting with the 3dfx Voodoo graphics cards and the GeForce 256 and ATi Radeon 9700 PRO.

Well, I found Al Valentyn on Twitter sharing his photos of his personal 3dfx collection... and oh boy have his posts been amazing. In some tweets I said I'd love to see his 3dfx collection, so he posted up some photos for me to look at so I thought I'd share them for you to see.

The collection Al has is incredible, and I'm very jealous of this -- it makes me want to start my own collection but I think he already has it nearly covered. Just wow.