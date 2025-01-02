MSI GeForce RTX 5080 GAMING TRIO retail box teased: 16GB GDDR7 on 256-bit memory bus

TL;DR: MSI's GeForce RTX 5080 GAMING TRIO graphics card was leaked before its CES 2025 reveal, confirming it has 16GB of GDDR7 memory, a 256-bit memory bus, and a 2.5-slot design with triple-fan cooling. It features 10,752 CUDA cores and a PCIe 5.0 interface. The official unveiling is imminent. MSI's GeForce RTX 5080 GAMING TRIO graphics card was leaked before its CES 2025 reveal, confirming it has 16GB of GDDR7 memory, a 256-bit memory bus, and a 2.5-slot design with triple-fan cooling. It features 10,752 CUDA cores and a PCIe 5.0 interface. The official unveiling is imminent.

MSI's new GeForce RTX 5080 GAMING TRIO graphics card has just been leaked ahead of its CES 2025 reveal, confirming some specifications along the way.

The new MSI GeForce RTX 5080 GAMING TRIO was spotted on Chiphell before the post was removed, confirming that this is the OC Edition, and that the GeForce RTX 5080 does indeed feature 16GB of GDDR7 memory on a 256-bit memory bus.

We will have 3 x DisplayPort connectors and 1 x HDMI port (these should be DisplayPort 2.1 connectors, and a HDMI 2.1 port) but full confirmation of that will happen when the unveiling takes place next week at CES 2025.

MSI's new GeForce RTX 5080 GAMING TRIO arrives in a tighter 2.5-slot design with a triple-fan cooling system. Inside, the RTX 5080 features the GB203-400 GPU with 10,752 CUDA cores, and a PCIe 5.0 interface.

CES 2025 is less than a week away, with NVIDIA unveiling its fleet of next-gen GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs including the RTX 5090, RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti, and RTX 5070 graphics cards. We'll also be introduced to the mobile variants with the RTX 50 series Laptop GPUs and some awesome next-gen gaming laptops from the likes of MSI and other companies.

NVIDIA will be launching the GeForce RTX 5080 16GB first, with the ultra-enthusiast flagship beast GeForce RTX 5090 launching with double the GDDR7 memory -- 32GB of GDDR7 -- in

the weeks after the RTX 5080 launches. Not far to go now, folks!