All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Video Cards & GPUs

ASUS GeForce RTX 5090 overclocked: 3.5GHz GPU, 34Gbps GDDR7 memory breaks multiple OC records

ASUS's in-house overclocking team uses a custom GeForce RTX 5090 with LN2 cooling: GPU pushed to 3.5GHz, GDDR7 at 34Gbps to break multiple OC world records.

ASUS GeForce RTX 5090 overclocked: 3.5GHz GPU, 34Gbps GDDR7 memory breaks multiple OC records
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: ASUS's overclocking team set new records with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090, achieving a 3.5GHz overclock on the GB202 GPU and 34Gbps on 32GB GDDR7 memory.

ASUS's in-house overclocking team has pushed NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 graphics cards to new limits: overclocking the GB202 GPU to a record 3.5GHz, and the 32GB of GDDR7 to 34Gbps, breaking multiple OC world records in the process.

ASUS GeForce RTX 5090 overclocked: 3.5GHz GPU, 34Gbps GDDR7 memory breaks multiple OC records 02
3

SAFEDISK is ASUS's in-house OC secret weapon, overclocking a custom ASUS GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card under LN2 cooling and various tweaks. The GB202 GPU was pushed to an impressive 3480MHz while the 32GB of GDDR7 memory was pushed up to 34Gbps on its wide 512-bit memory bus.

The overclocker used AMD's Zen 5-based Ryzen 9 9950X processor with 16 cores and 32 threads of processing power, 48GB of DDR5-8000 memory from G.SKILL (dual 24GB DIMMs) and an ASUS ROG Crosshair X870E APEX motherboard. It will be interesting to see these results re-run with AMD's new Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor, too.

SAFEDISK and ASUS managed to scoop up the world records for 3DMark Port Royal, Fire Strike Extreme, Unigine Superposition 1080p Xtreme, and lastly, Unigine Superposition 8K benchmarks. 3DMark Port Royal's world record is impressive, with the overclocked ASUS GeForce RTX 5090 graphisc card scoring 43515 points which is mighty gain on the stock RTX 5090 with 34777 points or so.

ASUS GeForce RTX 5090 overclocked: 3.5GHz GPU, 34Gbps GDDR7 memory breaks multiple OC records 03
3
  • WR in 3DMark Port Royal (43,515)
  • WR in 3DMark Fire Strike Extreme (58,393)
  • WR in Unigine Superposition 1080p Xtreme (34,295)
  • WR in UNIGINE Superposition 8K (23,311)
  • GFP in 3DMark Time Spy Extreme (28,717)
  • GFP in GPUPI 32B (41sec, 673ms)
Photo of the ASUS GeForce RTX 5080 Graphics Card
Best Deals: ASUS GeForce RTX 5080 Graphics Card
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$2139 USD
- -
Buy
$1484.99 USD
$1484.99 USD -
Buy
$2139 USD
- -
Buy
$2151.3 CAD
$2151.3 CAD -
Buy
$2139 USD
- -
Buy
$2139 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/22/2025 at 12:11 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles