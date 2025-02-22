ASUS GeForce RTX 5090 overclocked: 3.5GHz GPU, 34Gbps GDDR7 memory breaks multiple OC records

ASUS's in-house overclocking team uses a custom GeForce RTX 5090 with LN2 cooling: GPU pushed to 3.5GHz, GDDR7 at 34Gbps to break multiple OC world records.

ASUS's in-house overclocking team has pushed NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 graphics cards to new limits: overclocking the GB202 GPU to a record 3.5GHz, and the 32GB of GDDR7 to 34Gbps, breaking multiple OC world records in the process.

SAFEDISK is ASUS's in-house OC secret weapon, overclocking a custom ASUS GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card under LN2 cooling and various tweaks. The GB202 GPU was pushed to an impressive 3480MHz while the 32GB of GDDR7 memory was pushed up to 34Gbps on its wide 512-bit memory bus.

The overclocker used AMD's Zen 5-based Ryzen 9 9950X processor with 16 cores and 32 threads of processing power, 48GB of DDR5-8000 memory from G.SKILL (dual 24GB DIMMs) and an ASUS ROG Crosshair X870E APEX motherboard. It will be interesting to see these results re-run with AMD's new Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor, too.

SAFEDISK and ASUS managed to scoop up the world records for 3DMark Port Royal, Fire Strike Extreme, Unigine Superposition 1080p Xtreme, and lastly, Unigine Superposition 8K benchmarks. 3DMark Port Royal's world record is impressive, with the overclocked ASUS GeForce RTX 5090 graphisc card scoring 43515 points which is mighty gain on the stock RTX 5090 with 34777 points or so.

