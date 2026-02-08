NVIDIA's rumored RTX 50 SUPER replacement teased as 'Mega' RTX 5090 GPU, like RTX 5090 Ti

NVIDIA reportedly has plans to release an even higher-end RTX 50 series GPU, could be RTX 5090 Ti or TITAN Blackwell, in Q3 2026 says new rumors.

TL;DR: NVIDIA is reportedly developing an ultra-high-end RTX 50 series GPU, possibly the RTX 5090 Ti or TITAN Blackwell, with a Q3 2026 release. Featuring advanced GDDR7 memory and massive CUDA cores, this next-gen card targets AI and gaming performance, marking a significant leap in graphics technology.

NVIDIA is rumored to be working on an even higher-end RTX 50 series graphics card, with new rumors that it's gearing for a Q3 2026 release, and could be a long-rumored GeForce RTX 5090 Ti or TITAN Blackwell GPU.

NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell PCB, ready for 96GB GDDR7 memory

Overclocking.com reports: "A very high-end RTX 50 series card is reportedly in development, with its release even scheduled for the Back to School period (early Q3 of this year). The manufacturing process has apparently already begun (design and other aspects). The arrival of this card is said to be unrelated to the "SUPER" series (which are no longer on the 2026 release schedule)".

The new reports suggest a Q3 2026 release, and would act as an ultra-high-end RTX 5090 Ti or TITAN-class Blackwell GPU, scheduled for the Back to School period. Overclocking.com reports that they've been told that manufacturing is underway with board-level work on the table now.

This won't be an RTX 50 "SUPER" series, but a wicked-fast Blackwell GPU of some form... for gamers, maybe, maybe not... for AI... yes. A new RTX 5090 Ti would be awesome to see, though... with 48GB or even 64GB+ of GDDR7 memory.

NVIDIA recently launched the RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPU with the full 24,064 CUDA cores, a huge 96GB of GDDR7 memory, and could've acted as a high-end TITAN Blackwell... but it's also mega expensive. A new ultra-high-end-tier RTX 5090 Ti with 48GB of GDDR7 sounds about right, at the minimum please, NVIDIA.