All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti: only 5-10% faster than RTX 3090, duh

The new flagship GPU is only 5-10% more powerful than the GeForce RTX 3090, with 100W more power, faster GDDR6X, and more.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Mar 27 2022 7:33 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

If you were expecting big upgrades from NVIDIA's new flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, I wouldn't be holding my breath... because you're going to experience another 5-10% more performance.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti: only 5-10% faster than RTX 3090, duh 520 | TweakTown.com

Even with all of that additional grunt under its hood -- 2GHz+ GPU boost, faster and newer 21Gbps GDDR6X memory, and up to 100W of more power -- the new GeForce RTX 3090 is only 5-10% faster than the GeForce RTX 3090.

The new rumor is coming from CapFrameX, who tweeted out "some performance numbers" from the new RTX 3090 Ti, and the current flagship RTX 3090. He said that his "first impression" was that the RTX 3090 Ti was around 10% faster than the RTX 3090 at 4K, with up to 450W power and up to 2GHz GPU boost.

At the end of the day, any custom GeForce RTX 3090 that has been pushed to its OC limits is going to be virtually indistinguishable from the new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti. This won't change until Ada Lovelace is here later this year, and the new GeForce RTX 4080, RTX 4080 Ti, RTX 4090, and RTX 4090 Ti are unleashed.

Buy at Amazon

ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX™ 3080 Ti Trinity OC (ZT-A30810J-10P)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1399.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/27/2022 at 7:33 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.