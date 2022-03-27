NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti: only 5-10% faster than RTX 3090, duh

The new flagship GPU is only 5-10% more powerful than the GeForce RTX 3090, with 100W more power, faster GDDR6X, and more.

If you were expecting big upgrades from NVIDIA's new flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, I wouldn't be holding my breath... because you're going to experience another 5-10% more performance.

Even with all of that additional grunt under its hood -- 2GHz+ GPU boost, faster and newer 21Gbps GDDR6X memory, and up to 100W of more power -- the new GeForce RTX 3090 is only 5-10% faster than the GeForce RTX 3090.

The new rumor is coming from CapFrameX, who tweeted out "some performance numbers" from the new RTX 3090 Ti, and the current flagship RTX 3090. He said that his "first impression" was that the RTX 3090 Ti was around 10% faster than the RTX 3090 at 4K, with up to 450W power and up to 2GHz GPU boost.

At the end of the day, any custom GeForce RTX 3090 that has been pushed to its OC limits is going to be virtually indistinguishable from the new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti. This won't change until Ada Lovelace is here later this year, and the new GeForce RTX 4080, RTX 4080 Ti, RTX 4090, and RTX 4090 Ti are unleashed.