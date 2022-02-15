All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA admits: 'we don't have more info' on GeForce RTX 3090 Ti launch

NVIDIA says it doesn't 'currently have more info to share on the RTX 3090 Ti, but we'll be in touch when we do'. Alrighty then.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Feb 15 2022 7:31 PM CST
NVIDIA's new flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card is nowhere to be seen, now a month since I exclusively revealed to the world that NVIDIA had ordered AIB partners to "halt production" of the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti.

It's still not here... and no one knows why.

The Verge spoke with NVIDIA UK staffer Jen Andersson, who at least had some words to say... versus the total silence every single other person who works for NVIDIA. Andersson said: "We don't currently have more info to share on the RTX 3090 Ti, but we'll be in touch when we do". I'll tell you: this is more BS, kicking that can (of Whoop Ass) down the road a little.

NVIDIA hasn't said a word about the card outside of now saying they have nothing more to share, yeah no shit -- that's why you announced it and didn't say a word when tech media (me included, breaking the story on the delay) haven't heard back to correct me -- this is more of a non-answer than anything.

Another reason could be that NVIDIA is waiting it out to see how AMD's new refreshed Radeon RX 6950 XT graphics card with GPU clocks of "over 2.5GHz" according to the latest rumor. We should also expect faster GDDR6 memory as well, and some new custom Radeon RX 6950 XT graphics cards in the coming months, too.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, theverge.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

