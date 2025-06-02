Radeon RX 9060 XT review leaks, and it's slower than the RTX 5060 Ti

A full review of the Radeon RX 9060 XT 16GB GPU has leaked ahead of the embargo, with 1080p and 1440p performance falling short of the RTX 5060 Ti.

TL;DR: The AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT 16GB launches soon, offering strong 1080p and 1440p gaming performance. It outperforms the previous RX 7600 XT by 35% and delivers smoother 1% lows than the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti, though the RTX 5060 Ti leads in average FPS and ray tracing at a higher price. The AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT 16GB launches soon, offering strong 1080p and 1440p gaming performance. It outperforms the previous RX 7600 XT by 35% and delivers smoother 1% lows than the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti, though the RTX 5060 Ti leads in average FPS and ray tracing at a higher price.

AMD's mainstream RDNA 4 GPU, the Radeon RX 9060 XT, is set to launch later this week, which means reviews will probably start appearing online on the day or a few hours prior. However, a video review from eTeknix inadvertently (and briefly) went online before the embargo date/time.

A Radeon RX 9060 XT review leaked ahead of the embargo, showcasing 1080p and 1440p gaming results.

With the internet being the internet, the review was spotted before it was taken down, with Redditor 'BasedDaemonTargaryen' and GPU news outlet Videocardz snapping screenshots of the Radeon RX 9060 XT 16 GB GPU's overall 10-game 1080p and 1440p average performance.

Looking at the average FPS, the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB is around 3.7% faster at 1080p and 6% faster at 1440p. However, regarding 1% lows, which indicate how smooth the overall performance is, the Radeon RX 9060 XT pulls ahead by 3.5% at 1080p and 7.8% at 1440p.

And when it comes to ray tracing at 1080p, the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB is around 10% faster than the Radeon RX 9060 XT 16GB. Now, for those expecting the Radeon RX 9060 XT to destroy the absolutely GeForce RTX 5060 Ti (or even the RTX 5060), these results present a more realistic view of the card's capabilities, especially in relation to its $349 price point, which is still cheaper than the RTX 5060 Ti 16GB's MSRP of $429.

One result worth highlighting is that the Radeon RX 9060 XT 16GB is around 35% faster than the previous generation's Radeon RX 7600 XT 16GB GPU for 180p and 1440p gaming. Of course, this is a single review taking into account the performance of 10 games ( a list that includes Cyberpunk 2077, Black Myth: Wukong, A Plague Tale: Requiem, and Alan Wake 2), and more reviews will offer more insight into the whole Radeon RX 9060 XT versus GeForce RTX 5060 Ti.

Including our own, which should go live relatively soon.