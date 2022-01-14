GeForce RTX 3090 Ti production halted, trouble in silicon paradise?

Exclusive: NVIDIA's new flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card was announced at CES 2022, and was meant to be released later this month... but yeah, that might not be happening.

I've had an industry source reach out to me talking about the situation with NVIDIA and its latest GPUs, where I was told that NVIDIA asked AIB partners to "pause production" on their custom GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards. I asked if they knew the reason, but they didn't know why NVIDIA asked them to pause production.

The new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is meant to be an absolute GPU monster, with upgrades in every way right up to a huge new 450W TDP. But asking AIB partners to "pause production" out of nowhere without an explanation? That's weird, but maybe there are problems in silicon paradise? First Samsung has major issues with its new AMD RDNA 2-powered Exynos 2200 SoC -- made on Samsung's in-house process node -- and so too are NVIDIA's current flock of Ampere-based GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs, including the new flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti.

Hopefully, we have some clarification on the situation soon.

Funnily enough, Team Green didn't talk about the full detailed specifications of the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti -- but we know that we can expect around 40 TFLOPs of single-precision compute performance. Oh, and that custom RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards are going to be power monsters, chewing down 1000W+ of power.