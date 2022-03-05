NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti reportedly launches March 29, yeah sure
NVIDIA reportedly launching flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti on March 29, while the mid-range GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16GB has been canned.
Man, what an absolute mess the launch of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti has been so far... the card was meant to be unleashed in late January, and now we're in the first week of March and it's still not here.
The latest on NVIDIA's new flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card is that the company will release it on March 29, just over three weeks from now. The reasons for the delay? Reportedly they've been memory-related... due to the 24GB of single-sided GDDR6X memory at 21Gbps.
There could be more hardware-related or even BIOS-level issues with the card... but with the amount of power driving through the card, Samsung's 8nm process not being the best (up against TSMC and its 7nm and lower nodes), and many other factors (the pandemic, supply chains in South Korea, etc).
In a post on the Chiphell forums, we're being told that the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is "bigger than expected" and that the GDDR6X memory "needs to be replaced". The poster adds that the GDDR6X memory that's not placed on the PCB directly, needs to be replaced with new memory... that's a major problem, major, major problem... and explains the out-of-nowhere delays and NVIDIA ghosting the entire world (and the tech press).
