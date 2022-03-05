All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti reportedly launches March 29, yeah sure

NVIDIA reportedly launching flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti on March 29, while the mid-range GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16GB has been canned.

@anthony256
Published Sat, Mar 5 2022 9:56 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Man, what an absolute mess the launch of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti has been so far... the card was meant to be unleashed in late January, and now we're in the first week of March and it's still not here.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti reportedly launches March 29, yeah sure 09 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The latest on NVIDIA's new flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card is that the company will release it on March 29, just over three weeks from now. The reasons for the delay? Reportedly they've been memory-related... due to the 24GB of single-sided GDDR6X memory at 21Gbps.

There could be more hardware-related or even BIOS-level issues with the card... but with the amount of power driving through the card, Samsung's 8nm process not being the best (up against TSMC and its 7nm and lower nodes), and many other factors (the pandemic, supply chains in South Korea, etc).

In a post on the Chiphell forums, we're being told that the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is "bigger than expected" and that the GDDR6X memory "needs to be replaced". The poster adds that the GDDR6X memory that's not placed on the PCB directly, needs to be replaced with new memory... that's a major problem, major, major problem... and explains the out-of-nowhere delays and NVIDIA ghosting the entire world (and the tech press).

Buy at Amazon

MSI NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti SUPRIM X 12GB

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$2246.99
$2258.99$2649.99$2699.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/5/2022 at 9:38 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.