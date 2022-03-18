All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Square Enix donates $500,000 to Ukranian relief

Square Enix is making a substantial $500,000 donation to Ukrainian aid and relief as Russia continues its unprovoked invasion.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Mar 18 2022 12:57 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Final Fantasy maker Square Enix has donated multiple hundreds of thousands of dollars to Ukrainian relief, the company has announced.

Square Enix donates $500,000 to Ukranian relief 65 | TweakTown.com

Square Enix is the fourth major Japanese games company to contribute to Ukrainian relief, following Sony's mighty $2 million donation and The Pokemon Company's $250,000 donation, and SEGA.

"Square Enix Group has announced the donation of $500,000 to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in order to provide humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian people who are seeking refuge in neighboring regions," the company wrote in a statement.

"In addition, our Square Enix group companies have launched an employee fundraiser and matching gift program to benefit the International Committee of the Red Cross, UNICEF, and Doctors Without Borders."

"We sincerely hope that peace will be resorted, and that those affected by the crisis will regain peaceful life as quickly as possible."

It's interesting to note that Square Enix has donated more money to Ukrainian relief that Activision-Blizzard, a company who made $8.8 billion in revenues in 2021.

For more information about Square Enix's earnings, click here.

Latest tech updates from the Russia-Ukraine war

Buy at Amazon

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/18/2022 at 12:57 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.