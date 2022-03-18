Square Enix donates $500,000 to Ukranian relief
Square Enix is making a substantial $500,000 donation to Ukrainian aid and relief as Russia continues its unprovoked invasion.
Final Fantasy maker Square Enix has donated multiple hundreds of thousands of dollars to Ukrainian relief, the company has announced.
Square Enix is the fourth major Japanese games company to contribute to Ukrainian relief, following Sony's mighty $2 million donation and The Pokemon Company's $250,000 donation, and SEGA.
"Square Enix Group has announced the donation of $500,000 to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in order to provide humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian people who are seeking refuge in neighboring regions," the company wrote in a statement.
"In addition, our Square Enix group companies have launched an employee fundraiser and matching gift program to benefit the International Committee of the Red Cross, UNICEF, and Doctors Without Borders."
"We sincerely hope that peace will be resorted, and that those affected by the crisis will regain peaceful life as quickly as possible."
It's interesting to note that Square Enix has donated more money to Ukrainian relief that Activision-Blizzard, a company who made $8.8 billion in revenues in 2021.
For more information about Square Enix's earnings, click here.
Latest tech updates from the Russia-Ukraine war
- Embracer Group is prepared to donate up to $5 million to Ukraine
- Nintendo stops console & game shipments to Russia due to 'volatility'
- Russia Ukraine war to significantly impact chip supply
- Russia can no longer buy PlayStation games or consoles
- Amazon cancels plans for Russian language support in New World
- Epic Games stops commerce with Russia in protest of Ukraine invasion
- Buy John Romero's new Doom II map and support Ukrainian relief
- Microsoft stops sales of Xbox consoles, games, and services in Russia
- Nintendo eShop no longer accepts Russian rubles
- STALKER 2 development halted as dev team faces war in Ukraine
- The Pokemon Company donates $200,000 to help Ukrainian families
- CD Projekt RED stands with Ukraine, bans game sales in Russia, Belarus
Similar News
- > NEXT STORY: Halo Infinite uses proprietary anti-cheat called Arbiter
- < PREVIOUS STORY: Hogwarts Legacy looks fantastic on PS5 graphics-wise