Square Enix's top-earning MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV will eventually be playable on all gaming platforms, from mobile to Nintendo console hardware.

Final Fantasy XIV is coming to practically all gaming platforms at some point in time.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Square Enix has big plans for their top-earning MMORPG. Since expanding to Xbox platforms for the first time in more than 11 years, the publisher wants to bring the online hit to all platforms--some of which aren't typical places you'd expect to play Final Fantasy XIV.

A bit ago, we reported that Square Enix is working alongside Tencent to create a mobile version of FFXIV for Chinese markets. It's possible we'll also see a North American version of FFXIV mobile roll out as well. This could be a boon for Square Enix's slowing video games segment, which has been mostly buoyed by mobile and MMORPG earnings.

Now it appears Square Enix has aspirations to bring Final Fantasy XIV to the Nintendo Switch, or maybe even the Switch 2 platform.

In a recent interview with European website Game Reactor, Final Fantasy XIV game director Naoki "Yoshi-P" Yoshida said some interesting things about the game arriving on Nintendo hardware at some point in time; Yoshi-P expresses that Square Enix would like to see the MMORPG on a ton of different platforms.

"I'm sure that all of the media and our players probably suspecting they really want to have our game release on Nintendo's consoles, but the concept that we have for Final Fantasy XIV is to release our game on as many devices as possible," Yoshi-P said.

"So looking towards achieving that goal. We are working towards, making progress and we are having discussions. So I hope that everyone can look forward to news in the time to come."

Square Enix has yet to confirm or announce Final Fantasy XIV for mobile or Nintendo Switch.