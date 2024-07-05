Father of Final Fantasy has no plans to return to the series

Hironobu Sakaguchi, who created the original Final Fantasy series for Square Enix 30 years ago, says he has no plans to work on the franchsie again.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 23 seconds read time

After many years, the father of Final Fantasy has returned to work alongside Square Enix on a new project...but he's not returning to the best-selling franchise that he helped create.

Father of Final Fantasy has no plans to return to the series 12
Open Gallery 2

In 2003, after nearly two decades of making Final Fantasy games, Hironobu Sakaguchi shocked the gaming world by leaving Square Enix to start up his own studio. Since then, Sakaguchi's studio, Mistwalker, has released some pretty big hits in the RPG space, including the much-celebrated Lost Odyssey, and the innovative Xbox-published Blue Dragon.

Now Sakaguchi is working with Square Enix once more...albeit not in a direct capacity. Square Enix is publishing Mistwalker's latest game, Fantasian, to new platforms. Fantasian was originally released on Apple Arcade in 2022 to a limited audience. Now, however, Sakaguchi, Mistwalker, and Square Enix aim to launch the game on PC and consoles.

So it begs to question...now that Sakaguchi is once again close to Square Enix, could we ever see him return to the franchise? After all, Sakaguchi is a massive fan of Final Fantasy XIV, so much so that he tries to squeeze out as much gameplay as possible--even when there's important business meetings to attend to.

Alas, the Father of Final Fantasy wants to stay on the other side of the curtain. Instead of making the secret sauce behind the scenes, Sakaguchi is content with actually playing the games as a fan.

In a recent interview with Bloomberg, the famed RPG creator expressed that he has no interest in returning to Final Fantasy or helping make a new game in the series. He also doesn't want to bring Lost Odyssey or Blue Dragon to new platforms--those games will stay where they are, firmly in the past.

That being said, Sakaguchi's studio, Mistwalker, is still going strong...but he's firmly shut the door on the mega-hit decades-long franchise...at least as a creator.

Buy at Amazon

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Standard Edition- PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99$67.99-
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$69.99
$69.99$69.99$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/5/2024 at 9:44 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:bloomberg.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags