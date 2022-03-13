All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: NASA spots football stadium-sized asteroid fast-approaching Earth

Nintendo stops console & game shipments to Russia due to 'volatility'

Nintendo will no longer sell consoles, games, and eShop content in Russia due to 'volatility' and payment processing issues.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Mar 13 2022 8:32 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Nintendo confirms it will no longer ship video games hardware or physical games to Russia due to "volatile" market conditions.

Nintendo stops console & game shipments to Russia due to 'volatility' 33 | TweakTown.com

One by one many of the world's biggest brands have turned their backs on Russia. The ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine has shocked the world and many companies are pulling their products and services out of the increasingly dangerous region. Nintendo is among the latest companies to stop selling to Russia.

In a statement given to Eurogamer, Nintendo says it has temporarily suspended shipments and sales to Russia due to unreliable economic conditions brought on by international sanctions.

"We have decided to suspend shipping all Nintendo products to Russia for the foreseeable future. This is due to considerable volatility surrounding the logistics of shipping and distributing physical goods," a company rep told the publication.

Nintendo has also stopped accepting Russian rubles as valid forms of payment on the eShop, and the Russian eShop has been put into maintenance mode--that is no one can buy new products, content, or services from the platform. Meanwhile the value of the ruble has dropped 23% in value and has a forex rate of 0.010 to every $1 USD.

All of gaming's Big Three have enacted sales bans and shipment cessations to Russia, including Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo.

Latest tech updates from the Russia-Ukraine war

NEWS SOURCE:eurogamer.net

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.