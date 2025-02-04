Nintendo to support original Switch as long as demand exists, President Shuntaro Furukawa says

Nintendo signals that the Switch has reached peak saturation levels, but the company plans to support the original console as long as there is demand.

While the Switch 2 is fast approaching, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa confirms that the company will keep supporting and selling the original console as long as consumers buy in.

Eight years in, the Switch is finally starting to wind down. The Switch is a combination of Nintendo's megaton console and handheld businesses, leading to an incredible $85 billion in lifetime platform revenues and over 1.3 billion games sold. Nintendo wants to replicate this success one more time with the Switch 2, but unlike its forebear, the successor will carry forward games, content, and services to a new generation.

Nintendo doesn't plan to leave the original Switch behind. The company will keep producing and selling Switch consoles and games for the foreseeable future. According to Japanese newspaper Sankei, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa says that Switch 1 sales will continue after the Switch 2 is released "as long as there is demand."

Furukawa also told investors that they're not seeing a tremendous amount of impact from users holding off on buying a Switch so they can wait for a Switch 2.

"We don't think the impact of refraining from purchasing is that great. We think it's a solid eighth year, but we haven't reached our target," Furukawa said, referring to the 11 million console sales target for FY25.

Nintendo is almost there, and only has to ship 1.46 million more Switch consoles to meet its target. This would be the lowest-ever Q4 shipment in Switch history and could indicate that Nintendo believes the Switch market has been saturated.

Due to Q3's results, which saw the lowest-ever console shipments and net sales revenues for a holiday quarter in the Switch's lifespan, Nintendo has reduced its total-year forecast for FY25.