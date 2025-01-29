PS Plus to stop offering PS4 games in 2026: 'PS4 games are no longer a key benefit'

End of an era: Sony warns current PlayStation Plus subscribers that PlayStation 4 games are no longer guaranteed key benefits of the freebie games catalog.

TL;DR: Sony is shifting its PlayStation Plus focus to PS5, phasing out PS4 games as a key benefit starting January 2026. PS4 games will no longer be guaranteed in the Monthly Games and Game Catalog, though some may still be offered. Redeemed PS4 games remain accessible for current members. Sony is shifting its PlayStation Plus focus to PS5, phasing out PS4 games as a key benefit starting January 2026. PS4 games will no longer be guaranteed in the Monthly Games and Game Catalog, though some may still be offered. Redeemed PS4 games remain accessible for current members.

It looks like gamers are moving on from the PS4 at least with PS Plus freebies, and Sony is taking the hint.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Sony wants the PS5 to beat the PS4 in every way possible--sales, profits, services, accessories, etc. So any time there's an opportunity to sunset Gen8 features, content, or delivery, Sony might take it. Something like that is now happening with PS Plus freebies.

SIE today announced that PS4 games will no longer be a "key benefit" of the PS Plus Monthly Games and Game Catalog. Starting January 1, 2026, PS4 games are no longer guaranteed as monthly content for PS Plus subscribers, and Sony will offer free PS5 games instead.

This affects both the Monthly Games, which are the free games you get every month, and the Game Catalog, which is a huge treasure trove of back catalog games accessible as part of the PS Plus Extra and Premium plans.

It's unclear as to what extent this will affect the Game Catalog, but Sony notes that PS4 games will "still be available to play until it leaves the catalog as part of our monthly refresh."

Sony says that it may occasionally still offer PS4 games, or games that can be played on both PS4 and PS5 (which is a huge majority of games).

Check below for the update from Sony: