All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Rockstar doesn't need to charge $69.99 for GTA V on PS5, Series X

Will Grand Theft Auto V Expanded & Enhanced cost $69.99 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S? Even the publisher doesn't know.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sat, Feb 12 2022 2:07 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Neither Take-Two Interactive nor Rockstar Games has announced how much the next-gen GTA V version will cost.

A while back we predicted GTA V would cost $69.99 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. The guess was based on statements made by Take-Two Interactive's Strauss Zelnick on the new frontline pricing model, which sees publishers justifying the cost hike by delivering "extraordinary value" and experiences. GTA V E&E has new optimizations including a 4K mode, up to 60FPS, and raytracing--do those make a compelling value proposition?

In a recent Q3 earnings call, Take-Two Interactive had this to say about GTA V's pricing on Gen 9 systems: "So the next-gen version of GTA V are not, in fact, available for purchase yet, but they will be. And in terms of pricing, we haven't discussed any pricing models around those new releases," Take-Two president Karl Slatoff said.

That's quick and to the point. To be clear, Take-Two isn't one to speak for Rockstar Games and lets the developer make all of its announcements. Still, though, it's interesting that Rockstar hasn't commenting on pricing considering the game releases next month.

The devs faced massive controversy for GTA V's original E&E video on YouTube, which became one of the most downvoted videos on the company's page (although you can't see that any more because downvotes are hidden).

It's not like Rockstar or Take-Two earnestly need to charge extra for GTA V E&E. The franchise is doing incredibly well right now.

Despite this we could still see the next-gen version cost $69.99, or even $59.99 as a "new" release. Making games is very expensive, as is marketing and distributing them. Rockstar is also ramping up production of GTA 6, too.

Rockstar doesn't need to charge $69.99 for GTA V on PS5, Series X 67 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Grand Theft Auto V PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$24.14
$24.14$23.99$22.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/12/2022 at 2:07 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:fool.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.