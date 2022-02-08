GTA trilogy boosts Grand Theft Auto franchise sales to $310 million
Grand Theft Auto franchise revenues hit $310 million for the holiday 2021 quarter, boosted by GTA trilogy remaster sales.
@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Feb 8 2022 6:17 PM CST
The Grand Theft Auto franchise just hit its second-highest quarterly revenues since GTA V's launch in 2013, once again proving the power of the series.
Grand Theft Auto is still as big as ever. In holiday 2021, the GTA series hit 370 million copies sold to date. Rockstar also generated more revenue from Grand Theft Auto products and services since GTA V's gargantuan launch in 2013 (which made $1.49 billion).
During Q3'22, the Grand Theft Auto franchise made $310.13 million in total revenues. This was driven by a number of things including sales of two mainline games, strong GTA Online microtransaction purchases, and big player counts in all three games.
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition sold 10 mullion copies
- GTA V sold 5 million copies, hitting 160 million lifetime-to-date, outselling the entire Assassin's Creed franchise
- GTA Online microtransactions - "NBA 2K and Grand Theft Auto Online were the largest contributors to recurrent consumer spending," Take-Two said.
- Recurrent consumer spending hit $551 million during the period
- GTA Online's new story expansion The Contract featured GTA V characters and Dr. Dre, helped spike playercounts to 2020 record highs
