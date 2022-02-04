GTA V E&E on PS5, Series X: 4K 60 FPS, raytracing, next-gen effects

Grand Theft Auto V is releasing on consoles for the third time on March 15, complete with high-end optimizations and features.

Rockstar just delivered updates on GTA V E&E and confirmed a few new details for the next-gen version, including:

March 15 release on PS5, Xbox Series X/S

PS4, Xbox One saves can be migrated to E&E, but only once

4K native resolution mode

60FPS mode

Raytracing mode

HDR confirmed

Texture & draw distance improvements

Optimized for SSD

DualSense haptic support

3D audio

There's still no word on how much GTA V E&E will cost. We predicted the game could cost $69.99, which is the new MSRP of PS5 games. Take-Two Interactive was one of the first to adopt the new price with NBA 2K21 years ago.

Rockstar also confirmed GTA 6's development is "well underway" and that it will go way beyond what's capable in GTA V.