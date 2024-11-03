All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
TT Show Episode 58 - Apple Intelligence, AMD confirms RDNA 4 details, and Russia fines Google
Gaming

GTA Online's PC version is getting ray tracing and a visual overhaul in early 2025

Rockstar is finally updating GTA Online on PC to bring it in line with the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions, with a visual overhaul coming next year.

GTA Online's PC version is getting ray tracing and a visual overhaul in early 2025
Senior Editor
Published
2 minutes read time
TL;DR: Rockstar announced that the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S features of GTA Online, including real-time ray-tracing and other graphical improvements, will be available on PC early next year. The update will enhance detail, draw distances, and resolution, addressing the PC version's previous lack of these features.

As part of a new GTA Online Community Update, Rockstar confirms that "the much-requested PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S features of GTA Online" will be coming to the PC version early next year. It's only taken a few years, but PC fans can finally look forward to several technical and graphical improvements.

2
2

Including real-time ray-tracing, which is currently only available in the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online. GTA 5's console RT only covers shadows cast by the sun, so it's limited in how it alters the game's look, but the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S enhancements cover a wide range of visual upgrades.

Ray-tracing is joined by increased detail and draw distances, higher resolution assets, and more things like grass and trees populating Los Santos. This visual overhaul left the PC version behind, which Rockstar is now looking to rectify.

This can be seen in the recent addition of BattlEye anti-cheat to GTA Online, which arrived in September after the game had been available and playable without the tech for several years. Rockstar hasn't confirmed if the PC update will be limited to "the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S features" or if any of these will be enhanced even further to take advantage of modern PC gaming hardware.

Most of the GTA Online Community Update is spent outlining the game's December Update - which is highlighted by the ability to turn the Darnell Bros Garment Factory into a "hive for clandestine infiltration operations where you can launch a bevy of thrilling and strategic new robberies."

NEWS SOURCE:rockstargames.com
