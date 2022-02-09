Grand Theft Auto series has made $7.3 billion since GTA V's release
Gaming juggernaut series Grand Theft Auto has made over $7.3 billion since the release of Grand Theft Auto V back in 2013.
@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Feb 9 2022 2:26 PM CST
The Grand Theft Auto franchise has now made over $7 billion since GTA V's release in 2013.
According to data provided by Take-Two filings, the GTA series has generated a whopping $7.3 billion since Grand Theft Auto V's initial release ($7.299 billion, to be more exact). GTA V's megaton launch in 2013 actually accounts for nearly 20% of these revenues--the game made $1.49 billion in sales in one quarter.
The holiday 2021 period spiked franchise revenues to their highest quarterly peak since GTA V's release. During Q3'22, GTA pulled in $310 million driven by three major things: GTA Online, the new GTA trilogy remaster, and continued GTA V sales. The series has managed to set two earnings records in FY22.
Key trends
- There have only been two GTA games released since GTA V
- GTA V has been re-released three times to date; Xbox 360/PS3, Xbox One/PS4, and PC
- The GTA trilogy remaster sold 10 million units
- Total GTA V sales are at 160 million
- GTA Online helped Take-Two earn $510 million in microtransactions during Q3'22
Newsletter Subscription