Grand Theft Auto series has made $7.3 billion since GTA V's release

Gaming juggernaut series Grand Theft Auto has made over $7.3 billion since the release of Grand Theft Auto V back in 2013.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Feb 9 2022 2:26 PM CST
According to data provided by Take-Two filings, the GTA series has generated a whopping $7.3 billion since Grand Theft Auto V's initial release ($7.299 billion, to be more exact). GTA V's megaton launch in 2013 actually accounts for nearly 20% of these revenues--the game made $1.49 billion in sales in one quarter.

The holiday 2021 period spiked franchise revenues to their highest quarterly peak since GTA V's release. During Q3'22, GTA pulled in $310 million driven by three major things: GTA Online, the new GTA trilogy remaster, and continued GTA V sales. The series has managed to set two earnings records in FY22.

Key trends

  • There have only been two GTA games released since GTA V
  • GTA V has been re-released three times to date; Xbox 360/PS3, Xbox One/PS4, and PC
  • The GTA trilogy remaster sold 10 million units
  • Total GTA V sales are at 160 million
  • GTA Online helped Take-Two earn $510 million in microtransactions during Q3'22
