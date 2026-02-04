GTA V reaches 225 million sales, total Grand Theft Auto series now at 465 million

Take-Two Interactive's new Q3'26 results give an update on franchise sales, and Grand Theft Auto V continues its trend of shipping 5 million copies per quarter throughout the period.
Grand Theft Auto V has made history as one of the most-enduring games of all time, spanning multiple console generations and raking in billions of dollars along the way. Take-Two's latest Holiday 2025 results show that the 12-year-old game has now shipped 225 million copies across the globe, up +5 million from last quarter. Typically, GTA V somehow has been able to ship 5 million copies per quarter for multiple periods in a row throughout its lifetime.
This also means that Rockstar's genre-defining franchise has now sold over 465 million copies, including both mainline numbered releases, spin-offs, and sales of the new GTA remaster trilogy.
Based on the data provided by Take-Two and our calculations, Grand Theft Auto numbers look like this:
- GTA sales - 465 million
- GTA V sales - 225 million
- GTA trilogy remaster sales - 30 million+
What makes this sales milestone even more noteworthy is that Grand Theft Auto V was available as a free download on both PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass during the period, showing that the game may have unique resilience to the service's so-called "cannibalization" effects.
Rockstar is currently prepping Grand Theft Auto 6 for a release on November 19, 2026 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.
Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has recently confirmed that GTA 6 will also have a physical release, and that the game won't launch as a digital-only title as per rumors.